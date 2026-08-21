Oyen, Moving Myvi And A Chase: This Short Clip Is A Whole Movie

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Here we go again with another episode of “What Is Oyen Up To Today?”

A TikTok video has caught the attention of Malaysians after a man was seen chasing a Perodua Myvi — apparently because he spotted a ginger cat on top of the moving car.

The video, uploaded by @Angah77Empire, shows the man following behind the Myvi closely before repeatedly calling out to its driver. The Myvi eventually slows down as the man catches up.

It remains unclear from the video whether the ginger cat belonged to the Myvi driver. However, the conversation that followed after the driver stopped his vehicle to retrieve the poor feline suggests that he recognised the cat and believed that it had already jumped off the vehicle before the journey began.

And while the orange cat initially looked like it was casually surveying its kingdom — almost like Simba standing on Pride Rock in The Lion King — its expression quickly appeared to suggest that it had realised something had gone terribly wrong.

“Chasing the car, no… chasing the cat hahaha… Luckily I saw it. If I hadn’t, I don’t know what would have happened to you… Oyen…” the TikTok user wrote.

The video’s comment section was quickly filled with reactions, with several users focusing on the cat’s visibly worried expression.

User @Aaisyatul said the Oyen’s face clearly showed that it was frightened by the situation.

Another user, @AKASHAH AZRI, pointed out that both Oyen cats and Myvis are no strangers to becoming the centre of attention in Malaysia — although probably not many expected the two to make headlines together in the same incident.

The video has since gone viral on TikTok, garnering more than 286,000 likes and being shared over 104,000 times.

Whether the Oyen was enjoying the ride, looking for a new kingdom or simply wondering why nobody had told it that the car was about to move remains unclear.

But one thing is certain: the Oyen definitely did not look like it had signed up for this particular road trip.

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