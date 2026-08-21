Over 40 Dog Carcasses Found In Waste Bins Near Batu Pahat Market

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More than 40 dog carcasses were found inside public waste bins in Batu Pahat, Johor, at about 5 pm on Monday (17 Aug), according to a post on Facebook.

The carcasses were found inside black bin bags left in waste bins at a public market, the post said.

The incident sparked widespread discussion online, with another Facebook user questioning how the dogs died, asking whether they had been captured and killed, succumbed to illness, been tortured, or died naturally.

The person also worried that the RM50 incentive to capture stray dogs led to this cruelty.

Calls for investigation

The user called for an independent and transparent investigation, including a post-mortem examination by the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS), to determine the true cause of death.

They clarified that they were not against efforts to manage the stray dog issue, but stressed that a proper system needs to be put in place.

The commenter also questioned whether the disposal of the carcasses complied with animal welfare and carcass disposal regulations.

Reiterating responsible ways to manage stray dog population

The user reiterated that there are ways to responsibly manage the stray dog population, such as Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) and mass sterilisation.

Other aspects of responsible pet ownership include microchipping pets, as well as pet registration and licensing.

The user also recommended clear, transparent, and humane capture and rehoming processes to ensure the animals are well cared for.

Taking it further, the user urged that the RM50/RM25 surrender incentive be put on hold temporarily, until a thorough review and genuine consultation with animal welfare non-governmental organisations (NGOs), veterinary professionals, and community representatives could take place.

Pic: AttractiveYuzu1979/FB

READ MORE: 50 Dogs Poisoned In One Month At Kajang Industrial Estate, Businessman Offers RM1,000 Reward To Find Culprit

READ MORE: Rocky’s Death: Delivery Worker And Dog Owner Charged With Animal Cruelty

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