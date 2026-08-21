Johor Students, Here’s RM500 To Help You Start University

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Yayasan Pelajaran Johor (YPJ) has opened applications for its Skim Bantuan Pendaftaran (SBP), a one-off RM500 payout for new Year 1, Semester 1 students entering the 2026 academic session.

The aid is meant to ease registration costs for higher education.

Applications run from 17 August to 7 September 2026. It is open to full-time students entering foundation, certificate, diploma, bachelor’s degree and matriculation programmes.

Applicants must fall within a household income cap of RM10,000 a month, calculated on a per capita basis.

Applications can be submitted through YPJ’s official portal or via the QR code on its official poster.

Approval is subject to recipient quotas and YPJ’s annual budget allocation.

YPJ runs this initiative annually, as part of the state’s education welfare agenda.

For the 2025 session, 480 students received a first-phase payout worth RM240,000. A second phase followed, with 3,266 recipients sharing RM1.63 million – bringing the total to nearly RM1.87 million across more than 3,700 students.

Johor’s 2025 state budget set aside RM8 million for SBP, expected to benefit up to 16,000 new students statewide.

Eligibility Criteria Has Changed

This year’s income requirement looks different from past cycles.

Earlier rounds used a flat income ceiling – between RM4,000 and RM5,000 a month for parents or guardians.

This year, eligibility is assessed based on per capita household income, with the overall household cap raised to RM10,000 a month – broadening the pool of qualifying families compared with the previous formula.

Students are eligible to receive the registration aid only once throughout their studies.

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