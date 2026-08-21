Armed Men Rob Goldsmith Shop 300m From Klang Police Station

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Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a goldsmith shop along Jalan Tengku Kelana in Klang.

The incident happened at about 10.30am on yesterday (20 August).

CCTV footage circulating online showed two helmeted men trying to smash the shop’s glass display case with sledgehammers, but failed to do so.

Another man was seen holding an object resembling a pistol.

They fled soon after, joining others waiting outside on motorcycles.

Klang Selatan deputy district police chief Superintendent Kamalariffin Aman Shah said the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) has opened an investigation paper.

The case is being probed under Section 394 of the Penal Code, for causing hurt during an attempted gang robbery.

It is also being investigated under Section 4 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, for displaying a firearm during the attempted robbery.

Kamalariffin urged anyone with information to come forward.

Tips can be channelled to investigating officer Insp Mohamad Sulaimi Alawi @ Shaari at 014-5719405, or the Klang Selatan district police headquarters operations room at 03-33762222.

Netizens In Disbelief At Robbery Attempt

The video’s spread online quickly garnered responses from netizens.

One commenter pointed out that the goldsmith shop is barely 300 metres from the district police station, calling the attempt “extremely daring”.

Another commenter questioned why the shop’s security guard wasn’t seen carrying a weapon during the incident, given the nature of the business.

A reply to that comment explained that only security guards who are Malaysian citizens and hold a licence are permitted to carry weapons.

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