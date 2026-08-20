Woman Files Negligence Report Against Government Hospital After Doctors Allegedly Dismissed Mother’s Critical Condition

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A woman named Nurul Nabila Lasmani has filed a complaint against Pontian Hospital in Johor, alleging that doctors failed to properly assess her mother’s condition during a visit earlier this week.

In a Facebook post, Nurul Nabila said her mother, who has kidney disease and presented with severely swollen feet, waited three hours without being seen.

Nurul Nabila said she approached counter staff to ask about the wait time, as her mother’s feet had swollen to the point where she could no longer walk. Staff told her to wait her turn, she said.

When she asked a third time, she was told to go ask the doctors herself.

Pic: Bella Henna Art/Geng Pontian FB Pic: Bella Henna Art/Geng Pontian FB

Doctor Assessed Condition As Routine, Nurul Nabila Said

Upon entering the room, Nurul Nabila claimed she found several doctors talking among themselves, laughing, and using their phones.

After Nurul Nabila raised her concerns, her mother was taken for an X-ray, she said.

The X-ray showed her mother’s heart was enlarged and her lungs contained fluid, Nurul Nabila said.

However, the doctor said it was normal for those with kidney disease to show these symptoms and advised Nurul Nabila’s mother to continue with the usual medication.

Second Hospital Admits Mother To Emergency Ward

Unconvinced by the assessment, Nurul Nabila brought her mother to Batu Pahat Hospital.

There, her mother was immediately sent to the emergency ward because her lungs were full of water.

A doctor at Batu Pahat Hospital told Nurul Nabila that her mother could have died had she not sought further treatment, she said.

Hearing how close she could have lost her mother, it upset Nurul Nabila even more. Nurul Nabila subsequently filed a complaint against a doctor at Pontian Hospital for negligence on Sistem Pengurusan Aduan Awam (SISPAA).

The post drew public attention, with commenters calling on Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad to investigate the matter.

Pic: Bella Henna Art/Geng Pontian FB

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