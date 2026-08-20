Rocky’s Death: Delivery Worker And Dog Owner Charged With Animal Cruelty

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A 24-year-old man and the owner of a dog named Rocky have been charged with animal cruelty following the death of the animal during a stray dog-catching operation in Port Klang last month.

Muhammad Shah Idham Nor Haikal Shaharom and S. Roghini Devi separately pleaded not guilty to the charges when they appeared before Sessions Court Judge Mujib Saroji today (20 August).

Shah, a delivery worker who had been identified as a community representative involved in the operation, was accused of unnecessarily causing pain to a male dog by strangling it with a looped rope.

Roghini, meanwhile, was accused of unnecessarily pulling the dog.

Both alleged offences were said to have taken place between 11pm and 11.30pm on 29 July in front of a house along Jalan Sama Gagah 20, Taman Telok Gedung Indah, Port Klang.

The charges were framed under Section 29(1)(e) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015, which provides for a fine of between RM20,000 and RM100,000, imprisonment for up to three years, or both upon conviction.

Bail set at RM6,000 each

During the proceedings, the prosecution sought bail of RM20,000 for each accused, with one surety, as well as additional conditions including surrendering their passports and reporting to the Selangor Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) once a month.

The defence subsequently appealed for a lower bail amount.

The court eventually granted bail of RM6,000 for each accused, with one surety, and ordered both to report to the Selangor DVS once a month.

The court fixed 8 October for further mention of the case.

The charges remain allegations at this stage, and both Shah and Roghini are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Rocky’s death sparked public outrage

The case stems from a dog-catching operation carried out in the neighbourhood on 29 July following complaints from residents about an increasing number of stray dogs and concerns over public safety.

The Klang Royal City Council (MBDK) said the operation, which ran from 8.30pm until midnight, involved 11 personnel and a health department officer, with the cooperation of about 50 local residents.

A total of 12 dogs were captured during the operation.

According to MBDK, trouble broke out when its personnel attempted to capture a dog roaming on the road at Jalan Sama Gagah 20.

The council alleged that an individual tried to cut the loop used to restrain the dog with a knife and threatened to hurt herself if the animal was not released.

MBDK said the resulting struggle and commotion prevented its personnel from immediately loosening the equipment, and the dog subsequently died.

The council maintained that the operation was conducted under the relevant local by-laws and that the loop equipment used complied with standards set by the Housing and Local Government Ministry.

READ MORE: How The Rocky Case Snowballed: Viral Outrage, Police Probe, Royal Statement

Rocky’s owner gave a different account

Rocky’s death subsequently triggered widespread public anger after footage of the incident circulated online.

Roghini had previously said she returned home on the night of the incident and found Rocky restrained with a snare around his neck.

She alleged that she repeatedly pleaded with those at the scene to release her dog and hand him back to her.

She also claimed she was struck with a wooden stick when she attempted to intervene, while her child was prevented from cutting the snare.

Roghini described Rocky as a beloved family pet who had been with the family since August 2024.

The Stray Animals Foundation of Malaysia (SAFM), which has been assisting Roghini, called for a transparent investigation and said Rocky’s remains had been handed over to the DVS for examination.

The DVS subsequently lodged a police report and recorded statements as part of its investigation into the alleged abuse.

READ MORE: Justice For Rocky: Owner Speaks Up, Selangor DVS Says It’s Now In DPP’s Hands

Shah previously denied intending to hurt Rocky

Shah, who faced intense backlash online following the incident, has denied abusing or killing Rocky.

Speaking at a press conference last week, he said he had gone to the location to carry out an assigned duty and did not intend to hurt or kill any animal.

His lawyer, Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, said Shah was acting as a residents’ representative after receiving a written invitation from the local Rukun Tetangga to assist in the MBDK operation.

The lawyer also claimed that participants had been briefed by MBDK personnel on how to capture stray dogs and that the loop used during the operation belonged to the council.

He said the situation became chaotic when Rocky’s owner intervened during the capture.

Shah’s side has also maintained that 12 dogs were captured that night and Rocky was the only one that died.

READ MORE: ‘I Never Intended To Hurt Or Kill Rocky,’ Says Man Accused Of Animal Cruelty

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