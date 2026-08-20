Puteri Gunung Ledang The Musical Ticket Site Crashes, Deferred Until Further Notice

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Ticket sales for the highly anticipated Puteri Gunung Ledang The Musical (PGLM) are currently put on hold after its host venue Jeffrey Cheah Performing Arts Centre (JCPAC) experienced technical disruptions on its ticketing platform.

According to a statement shared via Instagram on Wednesday (19 August), the Sunway-owned performing arts venue explained that the issue affected access to its ticketing site.

“To ensure a fair and reliable ticket purchasing experience for all, we have to defer the ticket sales launch while our technical team works to resolve the issue and restore the platform to full stability,” the statement said.

JCPAC informed that a new ticket sales date and time will be announced on its official Instagram page once the platform is up and running again.

According to comments on social media, it appears that the ticketing site had received excessive traffic and crashed, rendering users unable to purchase tickets to the upcoming stage play.

At the time of writing, checks on the official JCPAC ticket website showed that the link to book PGLM tickets is no longer on display, although tickets to other upcoming shows are still available for booking.

Malaysia’s iconic musical set to return on 31 October

Based on legendary Malaysian folklore, Puteri Gunung Ledang The Musical is a retelling of the tale about a mystical, beautiful princess living atop Mount Ledang.

The musical is based on the 2004 Puteri Gunung Ledang film directed by Saw Teong Hin. Malaysian actress Puan Sri Tiara Jacquelina played the role of the story’s main character Gusti Putri, while singer M. Nasir portrayed the legendary Malay warrior Hang Tuah in the movie.

In 2006, PGLM had its first production run at Istana Budaya in Kuala Lumpur and received an overwhelmingly positive response. Tiara reprised her role as the legendary princess in the play, although Hang Tuah was portrayed by British-Malaysian actor Stephen Rahman-Hughes instead.

This year, the production team decided to feature a dual-cast for the role of Gusti Putri.

Malaysian singer-songwriter Aisha Retno was selected for her emotionally rich vocals and powerful stage presence.

Mila Mohsin, the daughter of Tiara, was also chosen for the role as she brings a deep, lifelong personal connection to the lore of the musical thanks to her mother being the original Gusti Putri in PGLM’s 2006 production.

The role of Bayan, who is Gusti Putri’s loyal companion, is also being dual-casted and will be played by Malaysian singer Mimifly and Nadia Aqilah.

Meanwhile, Tiara will be directing the play herself in this year’s PGLM production.

This year’s Putri Gunung Ledang The Musical is scheduled to premier on 31 October 2026 at the Jeffrey Cheah Performing Arts Centre in Sunway Square Mall, Bandar Sunway.

READ MORE: Nepotism? But This Isn’t A Government Project – Malaysians Clash Over PGL The Musical’s Casting

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