PBM Eyes Ayob Khan As Candidate For GE16
Parti Bangsa Malaysia is courting former Deputy Inspector-General of Police Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay to contest in GE16, while party information chief Ronnie Liu says DAP could potentially go solo.
In Brief
- PBM is eyeing retired former Deputy IGP Tan Sri Ayob Khan as a potential candidate for the 16th General Election.
- The party's information chief Ronnie Liu said PBM seeks candidates with strong integrity and proven public service experience.
- Ayob Khan has been approached by several parties but insists he will not join if expected to be a "yes man."