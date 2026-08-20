PBM Eyes Ayob Khan As Candidate For GE16

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Sarawak based political party, Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) is eyeing prominent figures including the newly retired former Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, as potential candidates for the 16th General Election (GE16).

This was revealed by the party’s information chief Ronnie Liu who said they were seeking candidates with strong views on integrity, as well as proven records and experience in public service that could strengthen the party’s appeal.

He said bringing in such figures would give PBM greater depth, particularly in terms of experience and public confidence.

“We really want candidates who are firm on matters of integrity because it is part of the foundation of our struggle.

“That is why PBM very much wants Ayob Khan to join us for GE16,” he was quoted as saying by Utusan Malaysia.

PBM is a Sarawak-based political party led Julau MP Larry Sng as its president. The party was formerly known as Parti Pekerja-Pekerja Sarawak before being renamed Parti Bangsa Malaysia.

The party was previously embroiled in a leadership tussle that included former Cabinet Minister and Ampang MP Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin.

READ MORE: Zuraida Still PBM President, Says ‘Suspended’ Secretary-General

READ MORE: Zuraida Is PBM’s New President-Designate A Few Weeks After Jumping Ship From Bersatu

Ayob Khan had previously revealed that he had been approached by several political parties to join them, but stressed that he would not enter politics if he were expected to simply be a “yes man” and blindly follow party directives.

He recently retired from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) after a career spanning nearly 35 years.

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