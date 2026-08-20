MARA, UPSI Move To Support Kelantan Student With Perfect CGPA Who Could Not Afford University Fees

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Lovely Sabana Augustine, 20, from Tumpat, Kelantan, scored a perfect 4.0 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) in her Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examinations.

She was accepted into Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) for a Bachelor of Education (Moral Education), but couldn’t afford the tuition fees.

Lovely, who is of Kadazan-Siamese descent, lost her father in 2017, leaving her mother to single-handedly support the family.

Her mother works as a school cleaner and also serves as a mosque caretaker on Fridays, earning RM800 a month.

Assistance From MARA And UPSI

UMNO Secretary-General and MARA chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said he intervened after learning of Lovely’s situation.

Asyraf contacted UPSI Vice-Chancellor Datuk Mohamed Amin, and the university agreed to waive her tuition fees

Asyraf noted that MARA had also given Lovely a RM1,000 scholarship under its Education Fund.

He hoped the support would help her qualify as a teacher and improve her family’s circumstances.

Lovely’s plight also reached the company Teacherfiera Resources Sdn Bhd, which willingly provided her a new laptop to help with her studies.

Lovely expressed gratitude for the assistance in a Facebook video.

Not The First Time

MARA’s intervention in Lovely’s case follows an established pattern. The agency’s charity arm, Yayasan Pelajaran MARA, operates an emergency relief scheme — the Skim Dana Ehsan Pendidikan — that provides immediate cash assistance of up to RM1,000 and laptops to B40 students at risk of forfeiting university places due to registration costs.

MARA chairmen have also previously brokered direct fee waivers with public university vice-chancellors for students in acute financial hardship — the same mechanism deployed in Lovely’s case.

While MARA’s institutional mandate centres on the Bumiputera community, the agency has intervened in cases beyond that demographic when student hardship is acute and publicly documented.

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