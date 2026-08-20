LRT Kelana Jaya Line Commuters Report Sudden Braking Incidents, Injuries During Evening Rush Hour

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Commuters on the LRT Kelana Jaya Line say they were left shaken after a train braked twice without warning during Wednesday’s (19 Aug) rush hour.

The incident reportedly took place around 6.45pm yesterday, along the Pasar Seni-KL Sentral-Bangsar stretch of the line.

One commuter, posting on Threads, described the platform turning chaotic as trains suddenly stopped mid-journey.

She said the experience was frightening enough that she feared for her safety, and criticised Rapid KL, arguing that new infrastructure means little if commuters cannot trust the existing service.

Her post included a video showing a packed platform, with passengers backed up against the barriers.

A second commuter, posting separately, asked others travelling the same route around the same time whether they had also been affected by the sudden braking, noting she had gotten hurt.

Frustration With Kelana Jaya Line Evident In Comments

Replies to the posts reflected similar concerns – one commenter said a friend had sprained a finger during the sudden braking.

The commuter who first reported the incident later confirmed in the replies that she had also been injured.

Other commenters called for accountability.

One commenter urged Transport Minister Anthony Loke to hold Rapid KL accountable, though they added that they believed many of the operator’s staff work hard and mean well, even as others ‘at the other end of the spectrum’ fall short.

A separate, unrelated Threads post about platform overcrowding on the same line – captioned as a tongue-in-cheek appeal to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to ‘fix’ the Kelana Jaya Line – had racked up over 12,000 likes and nearly 1,000 reposts.

Issues With Kelana Jaya Line An Ongoing Trend

The evening’s braking incidents came hours after a separate disruption on the same line that morning.

Rapid KL said services were delayed after a suspected power supply fault at Putra Heights station, which required trains to be driven manually as a safety measure. Stations including Sri Rampai, Wangsa Maju, Setiawangsa, Masjid Jamek and Putra Heights saw a build-up of waiting passengers as a result.

Rapid KL said the fault was rectified by 9.33am, though train frequency took time to normalise.

Wednesday’s back-to-back incidents add to a string of disruptions on the Kelana Jaya Line this year, including signalling faults, track switch problems, power outages and train component failures.

Rapid Rail chief operating officer Nor Azmi Mohd Yusof has previously said ageing trains are a contributing factor, though not the sole cause.

Many of the line’s train sets are approaching 25 years in service, and ridership has more than doubled since 2020. The load factor hit 109% in April 2026.

Loke had previously ordered Prasarana to explain the disruptions and submit a recovery action plan, and tasked the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) with investigating recurring issues on the line.

A total of 26 new trains are expected to arrive by 2028.

READ MORE: MRT Breakdown Sparks ‘World War Z’, ‘Train To Busan’ Jokes Among Commuters

READ MORE: Rapid KL Confirms “Small Explosion” On KJ Line Was Caused By Stray Wire

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.