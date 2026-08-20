Grab Malaysia Teams Up With Chef Wan For Merdeka 2026 Campaign

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Malaysians can savour the flavours of home this Merdeka and Malaysia Day as Grab Malaysia teams up with culinary icon Datuk Redzuawan Ismail, better known as Chef Wan, for the Grab x Merdeka 2026: Discover the Best of Malaysia campaign.

Running from 17 August to 17 September, the campaign brings together a selection of familiar Malaysian brands and local favourites on Grab, giving users the opportunity to enjoy food, groceries and other everyday essentials through a single platform.

The campaign features homegrown names including ZUS Coffee, Oriental Kopi, Tealive, Beautea, Marrybrown and Jaya Grocer, covering everything from the morning kopi and afternoon boba fix to quick meals and fresh produce for the family.

As the campaign ambassador, Chef Wan will front the celebration of Malaysian food and local culinary culture, highlighting the country’s diverse gastronomy while putting the spotlight on homegrown businesses and everyday favourites.

“Grab takes pride in being a connecting thread woven into the everyday Malaysian experience, from delivering morning kopi to offering Group Rides out to Central Market, or making last-minute grocery shopping a breeze before family dinners.

“This Merdeka, we are taking these connections further, bringing icons like Chef Wan together with our country’s favourite local brands, to celebrate the best of Malaysia with a simple, joyful, and deeply personal touch,” said Tan Jiong Jian, Director of Commercial and Deliveries, Grab Malaysia.

Stand A Chance To Win RM100,000 In Flight Credits

As part of the campaign, Malaysians can also explore local destinations and participate in the Cuba-Cuba Lokal, Cuti-Cuti Lokal contest for a chance to win a share of RM100,000 in flight credits.

Users can participate by using the promo code MERDEKA when making bookings through GrabFood, GrabMart or Grab rides, subject to the campaign’s terms and conditions.

Grab is also offering a range of Merdeka promotions across its platform, including Dine Out deals, restaurant discounts and savings on GrabMart purchases.

The promotions are aimed at encouraging Malaysians to discover and support local merchants while enjoying some of the country’s familiar food and beverage offerings.

For those looking to venture beyond their usual favourites, Grab is also highlighting its 5-Star Eats Food Guide, which uses millions of customer reviews to help users discover highly rated eateries and culinary spots around the country.

Developed in collaboration with Tourism Malaysia, the guide is intended to help both Malaysians and visitors identify popular food destinations based on the experiences of other diners.

The Grab x Merdeka 2026: Discover the Best of Malaysia campaign runs from Aug 17 to Sept 17, with further information on the campaign and the Cuba-Cuba Lokal, Cuti-Cuti Lokal contest available through the campaign official page at https://www.grab.com/my/merdeka-2026/

All prizes, redemptions and participation remain subject to the campaign’s full terms and conditions.

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