Elderly Man Allegedly Sets Fire Outside Neighbour’s Home Over Loud Radio

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A dispute over a neighbour’s allegedly loud radio took a dangerous turn when a 77-year-old man reportedly went to the neighbour’s home and started a fire outside the property.

The incident, which reportedly occurred in Temerloh, Pahang, was captured on video and subsequently circulated on social media, according to a report by Sin Chew Daily.

In the footage, the elderly man is seen bare-chested as he approaches the neighbour’s house before allegedly setting fire near the entrance.

The incident is believed to have stemmed from the neighbour’s radio being played at a volume that had allegedly disturbed him over a prolonged period.

Rather than allowing the disagreement to escalate further, residents facing similar disputes are reminded to seek help through appropriate channels and avoid taking matters into their own hands.

Setting fire to a property can put lives and neighbouring homes at risk, turning what began as a noise complaint into a potentially serious criminal incident.

Sin Chew Daily reported that the video of the incident had been widely circulated on social media, drawing attention to the unusual escalation.

The case also highlights how seemingly minor conflicts between neighbours can quickly become dangerous when tensions are left unresolved.

Temerloh district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Nasyim Bahron confirmed that police had received a report concerning the incident.

Mohd Nasyim added that the fire was extinguished in time, with no injuries or casualties reported.

PDRM arrested the elderly man to assist with the probe. The man, who has existing health issues, has since been released on police bail pending further investigation.

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