Approximately 80% Of Malaysian Users Turn To TikTok For Learning, Culture, And Well-Being

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A survey conducted by Kearney of nearly a thousand Malaysians using TikTok weekly found that the majority of respondents benefitted from the global discovery platform for education, cultural enrichment, community connection, and personal well-being.

The survey insights demonstrate how the tangible impact of local content creators extends across the wider TikTok community.

An overwhelming 85% of respondents stated that TikTok makes learning accessible, while 72% said the platform supports self-improvement and upskilling for career and academic development.

Fathi Hussein (@mathsanova), a local TikTok creator and tuition tutor from Cheras, who turns complex mathematical lessons into entertaining content, underscored: “Education belongs to everyone and must go beyond physical classrooms. When we make learning fun and inclusive, we ignite a passion for lifelong learning, rather than just passing exams. True shared prosperity starts when knowledge is accessible to all, regardless of socioeconomic or geographic background.”

Ahmad Shahrul Azhan Ibrahim (@sir_asai), an English teacher with over 25 years of experience, who became a local TikTok sensation for his wholesome pronunciation tutorials, echoed the sentiment: “Learning should not be boring. The millions of Malaysians who tune in to learn voluntarily prove that when education is entertaining and welcoming, we can elevate our entire community through shared knowledge.”

Ku Sim Ling (@professionalbimbo), known on TikTok as Aunty HR, added: “After 20 years in the workforce solutions industry, I’ve learned so many things that I wish more employees knew. Digital platforms gave me an avenue to share that knowledge with a wider community in my own practical way. It is important to understand your rights as both an employee and employer if you want to make better decisions at work.”

The survey also found that 84% of respondents believe TikTok helps connect

cultures, while 65% agree that it empowers Malaysians with a sense of belonging and fosters local community engagement.

Chin Pui Ting (@deadpudds), popularly referred to as Pudds on TikTok, whose content series Mystical Malaysia aims to preserve Malaysian heritage and promote cross-cultural harmony, highlighted: “Understanding is the first step towards appreciation. Through TikTok, I hope to make Malaysia’s diverse cultures and traditions more accessible, encouraging people to look beyond what they know and learn about the communities around them. When we take the time to understand our differences, we can build greater appreciation for one another.”

This multicultural connection extends into the local economy with homegrown entrepreneurs, such as Nur Farrah Diba Azhar (@farrahdibakuihbakul) and Haniesah Lai Binti Abdullah (@mamacahkitchen), making traditional Chinese cuisine inclusive by offering Muslim-friendly variations of nian gao and bak chang,respectively,on TikTok Shop.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Azamudeen bin Mohammad Nasir (@azamuddeennasir), a student originally from Pekan pursuing a PhD in the Ecology and Genetics of Peat Swamp Fishes, who often shares his passion for nature and science on TikTok, said: “Online communities have evolved far beyond entertainment. Digital platforms have also become crucial channels for public discourse and social progress. My goal on TikTok is to nurture a deeper appreciation among our local community for Malaysia’s unique tropical biodiversity. As more Malaysians take an interest in flora and fauna conservation efforts, we can better protect our natural heritage for the next generation.”

Similarly, Roshinee Mookaiah (@roshineemookaiah), a human rights activist and founder of Mekar Kami, has also leveraged online spaces to champion civic engagement, as seen with her ‘Dilarang Ponteng Parlimen’ petition on TikTok, which rallied 1,475 signatories.

The survey also recorded 79% of respondents using TikTok to discover hobbies and 77% utilising the platform to help manage stress.

Ashley Chin (@hyeminkiim_), a national ice skating athlete and two-time SEA Games gold medalist, who promotes sports through inspirational content, underscored: “Sports and hobbies are healthy ways to bring people together. Sharing my journey and training on TikTok has enabled the sport to reach a wider audience and potentially ignite that spark for more Malaysians to stay active. A healthy body is a healthy mind.”

Many other local creators have been empowered to pursue creative hobbies and express their passions online, including Jelly Belly (@jellybelyyy), Mohamad Arif Ameerais Azhar (@ameerais), and Yumi (@jo.ppc1231), who have converted their talent for singing and music into thriving livelihoods via TikTok LIVE’s virtual Gifts feature.

In parallel, mental health organisations on TikTok, such as The Inner Lynk (@theinnerlynk),MIASA Malaysia (@miasa.malaysia)and Sage Centre (@thesagecentre),showcase that content can also be a force for good by sharing personal well-being and stress-relief tips.

Gia G. Kon, a licensed counsellor and Managing Director of The Inner Lynk, emphasised: “Due to stigma, therapy may sometimes feel inaccessible to many people. When we have open conversations about mental health, we break the silence of isolation and democratise emotional support. Through our growing online community on TikTok, we hope more people can feel less alone and less afraid to seek help.”

The survey conducted by Kearney for the study gathered responses from 1,003 Malaysians across various age groups ranging from 18 to over 60 years old, comprising 59% female and 41% male respondents. Of the total respondents, 990 used TikTok at least once a week.

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