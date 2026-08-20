Annoyed With Your Colleague? Don’t Strangle Them

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You may have a colleague who really gets on your nerves, but living in a country governed by laws means there are limits to how far workplace frustration can go.

Yes, strangling your colleague might sound satisfying in the heat of the moment — but it is definitely not worth a criminal charge.

A woman in Penang found this out the hard way after she admitted to strangling her colleague during an incident at a factory in Bayan Lepas last month.

According to Sinar Harian, Siti Fadzhlina Bazheer Ahamed, 42, pleaded guilty after being charged before Magistrate Chia Huey Ting at the Balik Pulau Magistrates’ Court today.

Siti Fadzhlina was accused of intentionally causing injury to her 30-year-old female colleague by strangling her around the neck.

The incident took place at Abbott Medical Device Sdn Bhd on Hala Kampung Jawa, Bayan Lepas, at around 12.30pm on July 26.

The offence falls under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of one year, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both upon conviction.

Said Colleague Was Not Doing Her Work

Siti Fadzhlina told the court that she had strangled her colleague after becoming frustrated with the way she was carrying out her duties.

She claimed the victim was not doing her work properly and was instead using her mobile phone, which she said had caused delays in their section of the factory.

Unfortunately for Siti Fadzhlina, the incident did not solve the workplace problem but cost her her job instead.

Magistrate Chia subsequently fined Siti Fadzhlina RM500. She will face 14 days in prison if she fails to pay the fine.

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