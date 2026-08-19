[UPDATED] Three Family Members Killed In Jalan Sultan Ismail Crash Involving Immigration Truck

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Three members of the same family were killed in a tragic road accident involving an Immigration Department truck, which allegedly ran a red light before colliding with another vehicle and crashing into the victims along Jalan Sultan Ismail early this morning.

The victims were a 53-year-old man and his two daughters, aged 25 and 12. They were reportedly walking together when the accident occurred at around 1am at the Maju Junction traffic light intersection.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene, while a 55-year-old woman, the wife and mother of the deceased, suffered injuries to her head, right arm and both legs.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said the Immigration vehicle was driven by a 43-year-old man who was travelling from the Kuala Lumpur Immigration Office towards Chow Kit.

He said the driver was heading to the area to pick up detainees following an operation against undocumented migrants.

“The suspect was travelling there to collect detainees following an operation against undocumented migrants in the area.

“The truck was believed to have crossed the intersection when the traffic light in its direction was red, with its beacon and siren activated,” he said in a statement today, as reported by multiple news outlets.

At the time, a Proton Saga driven by a 50-year-old man was travelling straight through the intersection after the traffic light in his direction turned green.

Mohd Zamzuri said the Saga driver was believed to have been unable to avoid the Immigration truck before the vehicles collided in the middle of the intersection.

“The impact caused the Immigration truck to lose control and veer off before hitting four pedestrians, all of whom were members of the same family.

“The truck also collided with an Inokom Matrix driven by a 38-year-old man, which had stopped at the traffic light intersection,” he said.

Two Drivers Detained To Assist Investigation

Police have also detained both the Immigration Department truck driver and the Proton Saga driver following the fatal crash.

According to Mohd Zamzuri, both drivers underwent breathalyser tests and preliminary urine screenings, with both tests returning negative results.

The poilice have also conducted checks at the crash site, obtained available CCTV camera recordings and are working to identify and interview independent witnesses who may have seen the incident.

The vehicles involved in the collision have been taken for further inspection as part of the investigation.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving,” he said.

Members of the public who witnessed the incident or have relevant information can contact the Jalan Tun H.S. Lee Traffic Police Station at 03-2071 9999 or approach their nearest police station.

Netizens Share Their Accounts Of The Incident

Social media has since been flooded with photos and videos from the scene as well as accounts from alleged eyewitnesses.

One user, @perfetto_choco, claimed the Immigration truck had activated its beacon and siren before entering the intersection and running the red light.

“I saw from about 50m away that the truck had hit something. My view was blocked by the cars in front of me, and all lanes were still stationary.

“When the light turned green, I drove on and only then saw the aftermath. People were already lying on the road,” the user wrote.

Another Threads user, @ssuhaidaaa_, shared a video recorded shortly after the crash showing a Proton Saga involved in the collision.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.