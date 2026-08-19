Ridhuan Tee Challenges Altimet To Debate National Unity

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Independent preacher Ridhuan Tee Abdullah has challenged Lembah Jaya assemblyman Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman Alhadad, better known as Altimet, to a public debate on national unity.

“@altimet if you are truly a representative of the people, there are plenty of halls at MPAJ. Come, let’s debate or discuss unity and the fundamentals of living as a nation,” the retired academic wrote on Threads.

The challenge drew mixed reactions online, with some questioning whether such a debate would contribute meaningfully to public discourse.

One user, @lanmoktar, criticised Ridhuan’s approach to preaching, describing it as being more focused on confrontation and conflict.

“There isn’t a single good message of preaching that could attract non-Muslims towards Islam … every word that comes out of his mouth carries an air of arrogance,” the user wrote.

Similarly, @fazelzahraa said Ridhuan appeared to have become more confrontational compared with his earlier days as a preacher.

“When he first became active in preaching and frequently appeared on television, I respected him. I admired how, as a convert, he had deeply studied Islam and went on to share it with others. Perhaps it was because many members of my family are also converts.

“But the longer he has been famous, the more different he seems. Even his language and manners have deteriorated. It’s alright, there are still many other preachers who are more courteous and down-to-earth,” the user wrote.

READ MORE: Malaysian Chinese Muslim Convert Calls Non-Muslims “Harbi” And Malay PH Supporters “Barua” After Election

Another user, @nazrul, questioned what the public would actually gain if the proposed debate went ahead.

“What is the bottom line or benefit that we, the people, can get from this debate? The other brother is an elected representative, but you? Just a mere influencer,” he asked.

The challenge came after Altimet criticised Ridhuan over his remarks concerning the use of language on banners related to the Hungry Ghost Festival.

In a lengthy Threads post, the rapper-turned-politician said the Hungry Ghost Festival was part of the Chinese community’s long-standing cultural traditions.

The Lembah Jaya assemblyman also argued that there was nothing unusual about a particular community using its own language to communicate among themselves.

Altimet was responding to Ridhuan’s post on the same platform, in which Ridhuan asked why a Hungry Ghost Festival banner was not written in Bahasa Melayu.

On the language used for the banner, Altimet said context matters, but acknowledged that banners put up for the public are subjected to local council by-laws, which means they would also have to follow the rules concerning the use of the national language.

While calling for the issue to not be blown out of proportion, Altimet said he has already asked the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council to take action if any of the by-laws had been breached.

He informed that action had already been taken.

READ MORE: Ridhuan Tee Asks Why Hungry Ghost Festival Banner Not In BM; The Ghosts Were Not Available For Comment

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