Hindu Temple Statues In Bentong Vandalised; DAP MP Draws Flak For Calling The Act Extreme

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A statue at a Hindu temple in Bukit Tinggi, Bentong, Pahang was vandalised, with three police reports lodged in connection with the incident, authorities said.

Acting Pahang police chief Azry Akmar Ayob said the reports were filed by a 49-year-old security guard, a 45-year-old monk, and a 41-year-old member of the public.

Initial investigations revealed that there were no closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) installed in the temple area and no witnesses who saw the incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 295 of the Penal Code for defiling a sacred object with the intention of insulting a religion and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for the improper use of network facilities.

Upon conviction, Section 295 of the Penal Code is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or with a fine, or with both.

Meanwhile, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 is punishable with a fine of up to RM500,000, imprisonment of up to two years, or both.

Members of the public are urged not to speculate, and any information is to be channeled to the police.

Pic: @update11111/X

Pic: @update11111/X

Pic: @update11111/X Pic: @update11111/X

DAP MP’s Statement Draws Public Criticism Over Temple’s Permit Status

DAP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) member and Bentong MP Young Syefura Othman defended Malaysia’s unity and criticised the vandalism of statues at the Hindu temple.

However, some criticised her statement, alleging that the temple was built without a construction permit from the local authority or activity approval from the Pahang State Non-Muslim House of Worship Committee, and believe it should be demolished as an illegal structure.

Young Syefura, aka Rara, said it was still unacceptable to damage and vandalise any house of worship.

She said such extreme acts could threaten harmony and peace in the multiracial community, especially in Bentong.

READ MORE: Malaysian Hindu Community Fights Back After Sacred Symbol Allegedly Desecrated On Camera

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Advocacy Group Visits Temple, Calls for Firm Action

Malaysia Tamilar Munetra Kalagam (MTMK), a Tamil cultural and community advocacy organisation, visited Brahmarishi Hill Temple a day after police reports were lodged, and subsequently issued a public statement calling the incident “extremely sensitive” and not to be taken lightly.

The group said firm action under the law must be taken against those responsible, warning that failure to act could threaten racial and religious harmony in the country.

MTMK called on the police to treat the case as a turning point — ensuring that no house of worship, of any faith, faces similar incidents in the future.

“Justice must be upheld. The sanctity of houses of worship must be respected. The unity and harmony of society must be preserved.”

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