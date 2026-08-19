From Cadet To Second Lieutenant: How This Malaysian Chinese Woman Found Her Place In The Air Force
Leong Jing En, 23, graduated from the National Defence University of Malaysia (UPNM) with the Chancellor’s Gold Medal after topping her cohort in Mechanical Engineering (Honours) — and will now serve as a Second Lieutenant in the Royal Malaysian Air Force (TUDM).
Credit: UPNM/FB
In Brief
- Leong Jing En, 23, topped her cohort in Mechanical Engineering at UPNM, earning the Chancellor's Gold Medal and the rank of Second Lieutenant.
- Despite family hesitation over military career uncertainties, Leong convinced her parents, and her success has inspired her younger sibling to consider joining.
- Leong hopes to inspire more Malaysian Chinese youths to pursue military careers, advising them to focus on giving back to their country.