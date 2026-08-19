From Cadet To Second Lieutenant: How This Malaysian Chinese Woman Found Her Place In The Air Force

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Among the graduates at the National Defence University of Malaysia’s (UPNM) 15th Convocation, one story stood out: 23-year-old Leong Jing En, a Malaysian Chinese Royal Malaysian Air Force (TUDM) cadet, topped her cohort in Mechanical Engineering (Honours), earning the Chancellor’s Gold Medal.

She began her studies at UPNM in 2021, entering through Malaysia’s centralised university placement system (UPU) before being selected as an officer cadet.

Fast forward to today, she now holds the rank of Second Lieutenant (Leftenan Muda), or Lt M, in TUDM.

Leong’s deep personal interest in the military drove her to apply to UPNM. Her family was hesitant to let her enrol, citing worries about the demands and uncertainty of a military career. She managed to convince them to give her a chance.

Her achievements throughout the four-year study have convinced her parents and also inspired her sibling, who is undergoing SPM soon, to consider joining the military. His interest in the military was bolstered after he attended her convocation ceremony and commission ceremony.

Leong added that she hopes her achievements will inspire more youths, especially young Malaysian Chinese, to consider a military career.

Leong’s advice to young Malaysians considering a military career: “Think about what you can give back to the country. If your heart and intentions are right, you can succeed.”

READ MORE: Malaysia’s First Chinese Three-Star General Retires After Seven Months In Top Rank

READ MORE: Malaysia’s First Chinese Lieutenant‑General: Johnny Lim’s Historic Promotion

Triple Honours: Scientist Sweeps University’s Top Academic Awards

Captain Dr Thachnatharen Nagarajan, 30, a military scientist, received the university’s top academic awards at the Bachelor’s, Master’s, and PhD levels — all conferred by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

He has authored over 27 scientific publications—frequently contributing to top-tier Q1 and Q2 academic journals—and holds several patents in nanotechnology.

This includes a patented, nanotechnology-based tank engine oil innovation now awaiting real-world defence application.

He currently serves as an officer with Regiment 508 at Kem Rasa, Seremban.

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