[Watch] Unauthorized Marshals Arrested For Blocking Johor Traffic For Supercar Convoy

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Two supercar drivers have been arrested for allegedly acting as unauthorised road marshals by stopping cars from passing at Bulatan Lebuh Kota Iskandar, Johor.

They were allegedly holding traffic so that a luxury car convoy could cross the roundabout first.

Iskandar Puteri district police’s Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division (JSPT) launched an investigation after the footage went viral, leading to the detention of both men on 15 August 2026.

Both drivers were also fined

Both drivers were detained on 15 August. Investigations are ongoing under Section 110 of the Road Transport Act 1987, which covers obstruction and interference offences and carries a fine of up to RM1,000 upon conviction.

Police additionally issued four summonses for various offences related to non-compliant vehicle specifications, and the vehicles involved were seized.

Illegal to use road escorts to control convoy movements

In July 2025, Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the use of escorts and marshals to control traffic during convoy movements is strictly prohibited.

Those found guilty face charges under Section 48 of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a fine between RM1,000 and RM5,000 or imprisonment of up to one year, or both.

Mohd Yusri added that each group movement or convoy must be reported to the police for coordination purposes to ensure the safety of all road users.

In 2016, police identified several groups operating illegal traffic vehicle escort services in the city, and some even impersonated traffic police. These groups reportedly offered their services for as little as RM300 per trip. They also mimic the sound of traffic police sirens when on the job and reportedly catered to VIP clientele.

Police have reiterated that engaging such illegal services is dangerous, as these individuals lack the training and authority to safely escort vehicles on public roads.

READ MORE: Mum Waits Until It’s Safe To Move For VIP Convoy, The Police Escort Pulls Up And Points At Her

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