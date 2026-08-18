[Watch] Cheras Terrace House Destroyed In Fire Believed Linked To EV Charging

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A two-storey terrace house in Alam Damai, Cheras was completely destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning.

The cause is believed to be an electric vehicle (EV) that was charging at the property.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said it received an emergency call at 5.03am.

Firefighters from the Cheras, Sungai Besi, and Bandar Tun Razak stations were sent to the scene, near Surau At Taqwa in Jalan Murni 10.

House Already Engulfed When Crews Arrived

JBPM operations division assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the house was already engulfed in flames when personnel arrived.

“The fire is believed to have started from an EV that was being charged in the foyer of the house,” he said.

The house, measuring about 20 feet by 60 feet, was 100 per cent destroyed.

A total of 22 personnel took part in the operation, backed by fire engines, a water tanker, and an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit.

Photos from the scene showed thick orange smoke pouring from the roof as firefighters battled the blaze in the dark.

A badly burnt vehicle was later seen among the charred debris on the porch.

No one was injured. The operation ended at 6.41 am.

Netizens Point To Chargers, Not Just Cars

The story drew a wave of comments online, with several pointing out that the EV itself may not be the only factor worth scrutinising.

One commenter noted that EV chargers purchased from online marketplaces without recognised safety certification carry the same fire risk, regardless of the vehicle brand.

The same commenter added that using contractors not certified by the Energy Commission (Suruhanjaya Tenaga) for EV charger wiring carries the same risk.

A separate commenter suggested that fire insurance policies may soon introduce a specific EV charging peril clause as underwriters begin pricing in the risk.

Can EV Charging Really Start A House Fire?

Fires linked to EV charging remain relatively uncommon, though documented cases exist across multiple countries.

Research by EV Fire Safe, an Australian fire safety research organisation, found that approximately 15 per cent of EV battery fires occur while the vehicle is connected to a charger or within one hour of being disconnected.

Fire safety experts say improper or outdated residential wiring can short-circuit, arc or overheat, risks that are compounded in home EV charging configurations.

Cases elsewhere echo this. A fire that broke out in a North Jakarta home was suspected to have started from EV charging in the yard before spreading to the house.

An EV industry executive in Indonesia said the fault more commonly lies with the charger rather than the vehicle’s battery pack, citing substandard circuit breakers as a recurring factor.

In the United States, residential fires attributed to faulty EV charger wiring and installation have prompted a federal safety investigation into at least one major charger manufacturer over overheating reports.

Fire agencies generally recommend the same set of precautions. Use chargers certified by a recognised safety authority, avoid extension cords or multiplug adapters, and have the installation done by a licensed electrician on a dedicated circuit.

JBPM has not disclosed whether the charger involved was a manufacturer-issued unit or a third-party installation. That question remains unanswered.

READ MORE: 5 Reasons To Get Or Not To Get Yourself An EV In Malaysia

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