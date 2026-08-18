Rocky’s Death: Lawyer Says Shah Told To Appear In Court Thursday

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The 24-year-old man at the centre of the Rocky saga is expected to be charged at the Klang Sessions Court on Thursday, according to his lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali.

Muhammad Shah Hizam, better known as Shah, is scheduled to appear before the court at 9am after receiving a summons from an officer of the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS).

However, the exact charge he will face has yet to be disclosed.

“As of now, we are unsure which section and law he will be charged under,” Muhammad Rafique was quoted as saying by NST.

Shah had previously denied harming or killing Rocky the dog during an incident at Taman Telok Gedong Indah, Klang, on July 29.

READ MORE: ‘I Never Intended To Hurt Or Kill Rocky,’ Says Man Accused Of Animal Cruelty

At a press conference last week, Shah said the incident had taken a toll on him, claiming he had been subjected to online abuse and received death threats following the circulation of footage related to Rocky’s death.

He also maintained that he was not acting on his own during the operation, but had participated as a community representative after being involved in an operation to catch stray dogs in the area.

READ MORE: How The Rocky Case Snowballed: Viral Outrage, Police Probe, Royal Statement

Rocky reportedly died on the night of July 29 during an operation conducted by the Klang Royal City Council (MBDK) to capture stray dogs at Taman Teluk Gedung Indah.

The incident sparked widespread public outrage after footage of the operation circulated online, with animal lovers and members of the public questioning the circumstances surrounding Rocky’s death.

Shah’s lawyer had previously said his client was among residents who had been invited to assist with the operation and had received instructions from MBDK personnel on how the dogs were to be captured.

The Selangor DVS previously confirmed that investigation papers concerning the case had been submitted to its office on August 5 for scrutiny and further consideration.

READ MORE: Justice For Rocky: Owner Speaks Up, Selangor DVS Says It’s Now In DPP’s Hands

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