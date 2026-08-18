Malaysia Loses Up To RM30 Billion A Year To Road Accidents – Government Sets 2030 Target To Halve Motorcycle Deaths

Part of the plan is the Road Safety Framework Programme, or SAFERO, to be rolled out in stages with the Transport Ministry, Petronas, the Land Public Transport Agency, the Road Transport Department, and the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research.
SAFERO will draw on industry expertise in defensive driving, fatigue management, and driver behaviour monitoring – aimed at heavy vehicle drivers in particular.
Separately, PERKESO’s Op Cegah programme will be strengthened through data-sharing with police, JPJ, and employers to flag high-risk organisations and areas.
Ahmad Zahid pointed to one figure from PERKESO: workers commuting to and from work in 2024 died at a rate 2.4 times higher than those killed in industrial accidents.
“The government can provide policies, infrastructure, technology and enforcement,” Ahmad Zahid said. “But a culture of safety can only be developed when industries, employers and every road user play their respective roles.”
“The measure of our success is not how many campaigns or operations are carried out, but how many lives we are able to save.”