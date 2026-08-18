Kedah Man Arrested After Threatening To Injure Someone With Sword

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A 46-year-old man has been arrested after a video of him threatening to injure someone with a sword went viral online. The threat is believed to stem from a personal dispute.

Perlis acting police chief SAC Zaihairul Idrus said the Kedah-born man was detained in Langgar on 16 August after a report was lodged over a threatening post on the SAYA ANAK PERLIS Facebook page.

The man is remanded for three days starting Monday (17 August). The police also found a sword shown in the viral post from the suspect’s vehicle during arrest.

Three Charges, Penalties Up To Seven Years’ Jail

The case is being investigated under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958, Section 507 of the Penal Code for anonymous criminal intimidation, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Upon conviction, Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 carries an imprisonment of up to two years and whipping.

Section 507 of the Penal Code carries imprisonment of up to two years, in addition to the punishment prescribed under Section 506. Section 506 carries up to two years’ jail or a fine or both for ordinary threats, rising to up to seven years’ jail or a fine or both if the threat involves death, grievous hurt, arson, or an offence punishable by death or imprisonment.

Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 carries a fine of up to RM50,000, imprisonment of up to one year, or both, plus a further fine of RM1,000 for each day the offence continues after conviction.

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