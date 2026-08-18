All 1,260 Malaysia Airlines Pilots Cleared Drug Tests, Cabin Crews Tested Next

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All 1,260 Malaysia Airlines pilots have tested negative for drugs in a mandatory drug screening. The Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the parent company of Malaysia Airlines, said it’ll screen about 2,840 cabin crew members in the next phase.

Screening is expected to begin on 18 August and be completed by 3 September.

Drug screening is also underway for the pilots and cabin crew of its sister airline, Firefly. As of 15 August, more than half of the airline’s 158 pilots and 163 cabin crew members had been screened, and all results came back clean.

We are moving ahead with screening across other operational groups to ensure the same rigorous standards are applied consistently across our airlines. Malaysia Aviation Group president and group chief executive officer Captain Nasaruddin Bakar.

#mas #malaysiaairlines #saringan #juruterbang ♬ оригинальный звук – dlyasebyamuzz @utusantvofficial 17 OGOS 26: SEMUA juruterbang Malaysia Airlines disahkan negatif dadah selepas selesai fasa pertama saringan dadah mandatori pada 15 Ogos lalu. Selepas selesai proses saringan dadah terhadap juruterang Malaysia Airlines, kini MAG memasuki fasa kedua program yang melibatkan kira-kira 2,840 kru kabin Malaysia Airlines. Klik kotak hijau untuk berita lanjut 📰 #trendingnewsmalaysia

Additional measures to prevent substance misuse

The screenings began after a 39-year-old Malaysian pilot was caught in July with over 70,000 ecstasy pills in his suitcase at Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, and tested positive for several drugs.

The pilot remains in Indonesian custody and faces local prosecution; Malaysia has not yet filed an extradition request.

Nasaruddin shared that MAG would maintain its continuous random testing programme as part of its continuous efforts to prevent and eliminate substance misuse within the organisation.

Some enhanced measures to complement MAG’s existing fitness-for-duty framework include pre-employment screening, medical certification, recurrent training, periodic alcohol and drug testing, mandatory pre-flight compliance checks, and crew fitness assessments.

READ MORE: A Malaysia Airlines Pilot Landed In Jakarta With 26kg Of Ecstasy, A RM50,000 Promise, And Cocaine In His System

READ MORE: MCA Went After Anthony Loke Over Smuggler Pilot, The Internet Went After MCA

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