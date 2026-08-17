[Watch] Three Arrested After Woman Officer Allegedly Assaulted In OUG Parking Crackdown Caught On Video

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Three men were arrested on 16 August after an enforcement officer was allegedly assaulted during a crackdown on illegal parking collection on Jalan Hujan, Taman OUG. The confrontation was captured on video.

Seputeh MP Teresa Kok shared the footage on social media, stating that the man had ignored a Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) notice issued on 4 Aug and continued operating after a joint enforcement visit by DBKL and the Federal Territories Director of Lands and Mines Office.

Kuala Lumpur police subsequently provided further details.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said three local men, aged between 20 and 26, were arrested in connection with an alleged assault and criminal intimidation of a woman near the OUG Community Hall on Saturday (15 August).

A 38-year-old local woman lodged a police report at 2.38 pm, alleging she was confronted by the suspects at the location, Fadil said. One suspect allegedly directed abusive remarks at her before punching her on the head, he added.

The woman was also allegedly threatened with further assault, and one suspect allegedly threatened to cause disruption at her workplace, Fadil said.

Police checks revealed that all three suspects had prior criminal records, he said.

The first suspect has been remanded for three days, until Tuesday (18 August), while the remaining two were remanded for one day. All three are being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt and Section 506 for criminal intimidation.

Comments on Kok’s Threads post largely praised the arrest, with several users urging authorities to act against similar illegal parking operators elsewhere in the Klang Valley.

Some Commenters Called For Fairness On Enforcement

One commenter wrote that enforcement should target “the mistake and the individual, not the race or religion.”

A reply made a similar point, stating that offences such as reckless driving should be treated equally regardless of the driver’s background.

Other commenters questioned why enforcement against unlicensed places of worship does not receive similar public attention, suggesting a double standard.

One user dismissed the comparison as a deflection, saying it turned a law enforcement matter into a racial issue.

Opinions were divided further when one commenter characterised the backlash as a “majority Malaysia” reaction. Another user from Borneo countered that such sentiments were not shared in East Malaysia.

A smaller number of commenters questioned the authenticity of the video, suggesting the confrontation appeared staged as illegal operators would typically avoid rather than confront enforcement officers on camera.

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