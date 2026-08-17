Too Controversial? IIUM Calls Off Razak Baginda Leadership Lecture

International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) has cancelled a planned public lecture featuring former political analyst Abdul Razak Baginda following growing scrutiny over his scheduled appearance.
The lecture, titled “Asia’s Heroes and Villains: A Study in Leadership,” was scheduled to be held tomorrow at the International Institute of Islamic Thought and Civilisation (ISTAC-IIUM) in Kuala Lumpur.
In a post on its official Facebook page, IIUM announced the cancellation and apologised for any inconvenience caused by the decision.
Those who had registered to attend the event were also notified of its cancellation via email.
The move came after the university’s Academic Staff Association (ASA) raised concerns over Razak’s participation, citing his legal history in connection with the death of Mongolian national Altantuya Shaariibuu.
“Given the sensitivity of this history and the lecture’s own theme of leadership and accountability, we believe the event would benefit from a more balanced platform,” ASA said in a statement.