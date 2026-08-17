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Toilet Upgrade Or Downgrade? TBS Curtains Leave Netizens Confused
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Toilet Upgrade Or Downgrade? TBS Curtains Leave Netizens Confused

A Threads post showing toilet doors apparently replaced with curtains at TBS has sparked questions over privacy, although users pointed out that the toilets may be located in the bus holding area rather than the main terminal.

by
August 17, 2026
In Brief
  • A Threads user sparked debate after sharing a video showing TBS toilet doors allegedly replaced with curtains, raising privacy and safety concerns.
  • Many netizens questioned the decision, worried about privacy breaches, though some noted the toilets appeared to be in the bus drivers' area.
  • TRP could not get clarification from TBS management, as calls to both the management office and Customer Service went unanswered.

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Usually, when we hear the word “upgrade”, we expect something better — perhaps newer facilities, improved technology or simply a more comfortable experience.

However, one Threads user has drawn attention online after sharing what appears to be a rather unusual “upgrade” at the Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS).

According to the video shared by the user, the toilets at the major express bus terminal in the Klang Valley now appear to have had their conventional doors replaced with curtains.

View on Threads

In the post, @midnight.paws24 questioned the decision, expressing concern over privacy and safety.

“Doesn’t TBS know that even men are not safe these days?

“Why remove the doors and replace them with curtains?” the person wrote.

The post quickly attracted comments from other users, with many questioning what would happen if someone were using the toilet when another person suddenly walked in.

Some of the comments were rather colourful, although we will spare you the details.

However, not everyone was convinced that the situation was as bad as it appeared.

One user pointed out that the toilets shown in the video were apparently not located within the main terminal building, but in an area used by bus drivers and within the bus holding area.

“This looks like the toilet in the drivers’ area, within the bus holding area. It’s not upstairs,” wrote @zzangkie103.

View on Threads

Another user said the changes were not there when they visited the terminal last week.

“Wait, when did they upgrade it? I was there last Thursday and it still had doors!” @baiksokmo wrote.

View on Threads

TRP attempted to contact TBS management for clarification, but calls to the management office went unanswered. After several minutes on hold, calls to the Customer Service Department also failed to connect to an operator.

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