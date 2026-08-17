Toilet Upgrade Or Downgrade? TBS Curtains Leave Netizens Confused
A Threads post showing toilet doors apparently replaced with curtains at TBS has sparked questions over privacy, although users pointed out that the toilets may be located in the bus holding area rather than the main terminal.
In Brief
- A Threads user sparked debate after sharing a video showing TBS toilet doors allegedly replaced with curtains, raising privacy and safety concerns.
- Many netizens questioned the decision, worried about privacy breaches, though some noted the toilets appeared to be in the bus drivers' area.
- TRP could not get clarification from TBS management, as calls to both the management office and Customer Service went unanswered.