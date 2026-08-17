Toilet Upgrade Or Downgrade? TBS Curtains Leave Netizens Confused

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Usually, when we hear the word “upgrade”, we expect something better — perhaps newer facilities, improved technology or simply a more comfortable experience.

However, one Threads user has drawn attention online after sharing what appears to be a rather unusual “upgrade” at the Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS).

According to the video shared by the user, the toilets at the major express bus terminal in the Klang Valley now appear to have had their conventional doors replaced with curtains.

In the post, @midnight.paws24 questioned the decision, expressing concern over privacy and safety.

“Doesn’t TBS know that even men are not safe these days?

“Why remove the doors and replace them with curtains?” the person wrote.

The post quickly attracted comments from other users, with many questioning what would happen if someone were using the toilet when another person suddenly walked in.

Some of the comments were rather colourful, although we will spare you the details.

However, not everyone was convinced that the situation was as bad as it appeared.

One user pointed out that the toilets shown in the video were apparently not located within the main terminal building, but in an area used by bus drivers and within the bus holding area.

“This looks like the toilet in the drivers’ area, within the bus holding area. It’s not upstairs,” wrote @zzangkie103.

Another user said the changes were not there when they visited the terminal last week.

“Wait, when did they upgrade it? I was there last Thursday and it still had doors!” @baiksokmo wrote.

TRP attempted to contact TBS management for clarification, but calls to the management office went unanswered. After several minutes on hold, calls to the Customer Service Department also failed to connect to an operator.

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