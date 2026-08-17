MyKad Holders Can Get Bahrain GP Tickets From RM200, But Several Categories Already Sold Out

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Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently announced special Madani ticket rates — starting from RM200 — for the Bahrain Grand Prix, to be held at Sepang International Circuit from 2 to 4 October.

The announcement triggered a surge in demand that temporarily disrupted online purchases on the official ticketing platform.

A check on Bahrain Grand Prix’s official website today showed that tickets for the K1 Grandstand, F Grandstand, and G Hillstand are already sold out.

The most affordable seats are at the G Hillstand at RM200. Here are the following prices for different seating sections:

G Hillstand – RM200 (sold out)

RM200 B Hillstand – RM809.60

RM809.60 C Hillstand – RM809.60

RM809.60 F Grandstand – RM 1,291.40 (sold out)

RM 1,291.40 K1 Grandstand – RM1,386 (sold out)

RM1,386 Main Grandstand – RM2,083.40

The Main Grandstand, K1 Grandstand, and F Grandstand offer seated and rooftop viewing, while the B, C, and G Hillstands are open-air grass areas.

Children under three enter free without an allocated seat, and those aged three to six receive a 25% discount except at the G Hillstand.

Why is the Bahrain GP held in Sepang?

The official ticketing site, bahraingp.com, experienced severe technical disruptions—including slow loading times and broken links—due to overwhelming traffic after the announcement.

Youth and Sports Minister Dr Taufik Johari said the government is looking into whether it can make additional special-rate tickets available, given the level of demand.

Fans unable to access the website can contact the official call centre at +973 17450000.

The 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix was originally scheduled for April at the Bahrain International Circuit but was postponed following geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Malaysia is stepping in only as a one-off replacement venue, which is why the event retains its official name and sponsorship as the Bahrain Grand Prix, despite being held in Sepang.

Formula 1’s return to Malaysia is expected to draw significant international visitor numbers, with hotel rates in the Klang Valley already rising ahead of the race weekend.

READ MORE: The Bahrain Grand Prix Is Coming To Malaysia, It Is Still Called The Bahrain Grand Prix

READ MORE: RM1,700 To RM4,830 A Night: What F1’s Return To Sepang Is Doing To Hotel Prices

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