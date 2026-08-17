From Bukit Apek To Altimet Hill Station: The Hiking Trail “Rebrand” Nobody Ordered

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There are a few things Malaysians take more seriously than food, parking and the correct name of a hiking trail.

So naturally, when the familiar Bukit Apek in Hulu Langat started appearing on Google Maps and social media as Altimet Hill Station, some hikers were probably left wondering: “Wait, when did Apek become Altimet?”

Altimet Hill Station is the latest name attached to a hiking spot that generations of Klang Valley hikers have known as Bukit Apek, or Apek Hill.

And while the name may have been altered online, the basic experience remains familiar: climb a hill, question your life choices, stop at a station, drink some water, climb some more, and eventually pretend the whole thing was “a good workout”.

Before Altimet, There Was Apek

Image: Facebook | Pertubuhan Literasi Tanah

Long before Altimet Hill Station appeared on Google Maps, the hill was better known as Bukit Apek, Apek Hill or Ah Pek Hill.

The name “Ah Pek” is derived from the Hokkien term for an uncle or older man, and there is a rather fitting reason for it.

The hill became known for attracting plenty of older Malaysians who would head into the forest for their morning exercise. In fact, a 2016 report by The Star described it as a favourite trekking spot for senior citizens, with the name essentially reflecting the presence of these “white-haired” regulars.

But don’t let the name fool you.

Just because it is called “Old Man’s Hill” does not mean it is an easy stroll.

Ask someone who has underestimated Apek Hill after spending too much time at the mamak the night before, and they will probably tell you that their legs have seen things.

The trail has a mixture of gentle sections, steep climbs, exposed roots, ropes and slippery stretches. Depending on the route, hikers can also connect to Bukit Saga and the Apek Waterfall, turning what looked like a quick morning walk into an expedition that somehow consumes half the day.

The Trail Became A Klang Valley Institution

Apek Hill’s popularity grew partly because of its location.

It sits within the forested area around Cheras, Ampang and Hulu Langat, making it possible for city dwellers to escape the concrete jungle without having to drive all the way to some remote mountain in the middle of nowhere.

By the early 2010s, it was already a familiar name among local hikers.

A 2012 hiking programme organised by the Institution of Engineers, Malaysia listed Bukit Putih, also known as Apek Hill or “Ah Pek San”, as a hiking destination. The guide noted that the trail had moderately challenging ascents despite its slightly misleading old-man branding.

Image: The Institution of Engineers Malaysia

The trail also developed its own little infrastructure thanks to regular hikers and volunteers.

There were numbered stations, resting areas, water points, ropes and even small stalls selling drinks and snacks.

In other words, Malaysians did what Malaysians do best: turn a forest trail into a community-supported recreational ecosystem, complete with refreshments.

By the time you reach the top, someone will probably be selling you a cold drink.

Capitalism finds a way.

Six Stations And A Lot Of Sweat

The traditional Apek Hill route developed around a series of stations, with hikers making their way through Station 1, Station 2, Station 3, Station 3A, Station 4 and Station 5, with other routes leading towards Station 6 and beyond.

The trail became particularly popular because it offered different levels of difficulty.

Want something relatively short? There are routes for that.

Want to suffer for several hours and question your fitness? There are routes for that too.

Want to continue towards Bukit Saga and turn the hike into a much longer loop?

Oh, absolutely.

One modern trail guide describes the Apek-Saga-Waterfall loop as a challenging route of around 7km, while other variations can stretch considerably further depending on which paths and detours hikers choose.

And then there is the waterfall.

For many hikers, reaching the waterfall was the reward that made the sweating, slipping and climbing worthwhile. Older accounts of the trail describe families and first-time hikers making the trek specifically for the waterfall, with tired children suddenly discovering a miraculous second wind once they saw the water.

Apparently, cold water has always been better motivation than a motivational speech.

It Has Also Had Its Share Of Trouble

Apek Hill’s history has not been entirely peaceful.

Over the years, parts of the surrounding forest were affected by development and infrastructure projects, including the construction of power transmission lines and the SUKE highway.

In 2022, The Star reported concerns from regular hikers after parts of the forest were cleared for power infrastructure. The issue sparked discussions about balancing infrastructure needs with the preservation of one of the Klang Valley’s accessible green spaces.

Despite the changes, the hiking community kept returning because apparently, once Malaysians have decided a hill is their weekend exercise spot, it takes more than a few muddy slopes and aching knees to stop them.

So, Why Altimet?

And now we arrive at the curious part.

The place is increasingly showing up as Altimet Hill Station — including on current map listings — while long-time hikers continue calling it Apek Hill or Bukit Apek.

The new name has a rather obvious Malaysian pop-culture connection: rapper Altimet.

It gives the old trail a very different personality.

Bukit Apek sounds like somewhere your uncle goes for morning exercise.

Altimet Hill Station sounds like the place where your uncle goes for morning exercise while playing rap music through a Bluetooth speaker.

There is, however, a distinction worth making: the long-established historical name of the hiking area remains Apek Hill/Bukit Apek, while “Altimet Hill Station” appears to be a newer naming used for the mapped location. Current map listings identify Altimet Hill Station as a hiking area in Hulu Langat.

So don’t go telling your hiking kakis that the hill has officially been renamed by the Department of Survey and Mapping Malaysia just yet.

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