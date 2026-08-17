Four Kids Who Went Missing Last Week Found Safe And Unharmed

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Four female teenagers who went missing in the same week have been found and returned to their families.

Based on news reports, two girls in Melaka went missing last Tuesday (11 August), and two other girls were reported missing in different locations last Thursday (13 August).

Two missing teens in Alor Gajah found in KL three days later

Two 16-year-old female students from MRSM Alor Gajah, Melaka, went missing for three days. Their teacher lodged a missing persons report on 11 August.

According to Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus, the two teenagers were found on 14 August at 10.30pm near Pasar Seni (Central Market), Kuala Lumpur — roughly 140km from their school campus in Melaka.

Before they were found, the two girls were last detected at Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS), a main express bus terminal in the capital city.

It was reported that the teens were feeling unwell and sought medical treatment at a health clinic in Alor Gajah before they were reported missing. How they ended up in Kuala Lumpur is still a matter being investigated by police.

Berita Harian quoted Fadil as saying: “The cause and circumstances surrounding the incident are still under police investigation.”

Female teen goes missing in Chow Kit, found at a friend’s house three days later

On 13 August, 17-year-old school student Farzanah Nabilah Abdullah was reported missing and was last seen on that day in Taman Jasmin, Kajang.

According to Kosmo!, the teen’s mother said she detected her daughter’s last known location at Bangunan Kurnia Chow Kit in Kuala Lumpur at around 4am on the day she went missing.

“I turned on ‘live location’ on my daughter’s phone before it was deactivated,” she said.

In an effort to locate her missing child, Rabiatul also contacted her daughter’s friends and acquaintances for information of Farzanah’s whereabouts.

After being missing for three days, she was later found by police on 15 August at her friend’s house in Jade Hills, Kajang.

14-year-old went missing after not returning home from school

On 14 August, a mother shared on Threads a post that said “Please come home kakak, everyone loves you”.

Later on the same day, a missing persons poster of her daughter Putri Ariana Jazmin went viral on social media next to posters of the other three girls mentioned above.

When Putri went missing, she had been last seen at her school SMK Tiara Permai in Kuala Lumpur, boarding a Rapid KL bus.

No police reports were documented, but Putri’s mother shared an update on Threads the next day (15 August) that her daughter was found and had returned home safely.

She thanked the public, who helped spread the information on her missing daughter which eventually led to the teen being found.

Missing children cases have doubled since 2021

According to a report by the New Straits Times dated 9 May 2026, data from Bukit Aman showed that missing children cases in Malaysia has been facing an upward trend in the past five years.

The federal police headquarters revealed that 1,219 cases were reported in 2025, a significant increase from 594 cases recorded in 2021.

Bukit Aman Sexual, Women, and Child Investigation Division (D11) principal assistant director Siti Kamsiah Hassan said police identified six primary factors behind child disappearances, which accounts for 75 percent of total cases.

“These include children running away from home, escaping from caretakers, fleeing from schools or shelters, falling victim to crime, becoming lost in the wilderness, or other environmental factors,” she said, adding that many cases involved children leaving home and returning on their own the next day or within a week, which remained the most common scenario based on police analysis.

However, kidnappings are still a potential risk when it comes to missing children.

The most recent case that gripped the nation is the kidnapping and rescue of six-year-old Albertine Leo Jia Hui.

She was rescued by police on 23 July at a hotel room in Selangor after her disappearance from a Johor mall which triggered a national alert, Malay Mail reported.

Albertine went missing on the night of 20 July at Eco Galleria, Iskandar Puteri, Johor, during the Bon Odori Festival held there. At half past midnight on 21 July, a police report was lodged.

Over the next three days, police issued a National Urgent Response (Nur) Alert and subsequently found Albertine in a budget hotel in Batang Kali, Selangor. Three Malaysian men and two Malaysian women were arrested as suspects in the case.

One of the male suspects faced 15 charges related to the kidnapping of Albertine, including for kidnapping, wrongful confinement, and non-physical sexual assault of the child, as well as collecting and possessing sexual abuse material related to the victim.

READ MORE: Malaysia’s Missing Children Cases Have Doubled Since 2021: What You Need To Know

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