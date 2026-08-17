Anwar Spotted In Zeekr 009 EV With Number Plate Bearing His Birth Year

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was spotted travelling in a Chinese luxury electric vehicle during the PKR National Congress in Melaka this week.

The vehicle — a Zeekr 009 luxury electric MPV — carried the number plate “VHY 1947,” which corresponds to Anwar’s birth year. The prime minister turned 79 on 10 August.

READ MORE: 79 Candles, One Hospital Bed, Two Lost States And Five Rebel MPs: Happy Birthday, Prime Minister

The Zeekr 009 is a top-of-the-line luxury MPV with features such as massage seats and a built-in refrigerator.

Anwar leads the way in shaping Malaysia’s EV future

In July 2023, following an official state visit to China, Anwar successfully secured a massive RM39.5 billion (US$10 billion) commitment from Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Zeekr’s parent company). This investment was dedicated to transforming Tanjung Malim, Perak, into the Automotive High-Tech Valley (AHTV)—the region’s largest automotive city. Because Zeekr belongs to the Geely family, it leverages this exact infrastructure to manufacture its vehicles locally.

In October 2024, Anwar announced that the Cabinet had decided that all vehicles for ministers and official government use during Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship would be electric.

At the launch of the Proton e.MAS 7 in December 2024, he confirmed the electric vehicle would serve as the official car for the ASEAN delegation.

Anwar also received a TOGG T10X electric SUV from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in February 2025, in a gesture of bilateral friendship between the two leaders.

The SUV is treated as a state asset rather than a personal gift. Anwar said he would return the vehicle to the government upon the conclusion of his term as prime minister.

READ MORE: “I’m Surprised You Trust My Driving” Short Clip Shows Anwar & Erdogan’s Enduring Friendship

READ MORE: Anwar’s Armoured BMW: Existing Asset, Police Advice, No New Cost

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.