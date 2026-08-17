Anwar Spotted In Zeekr 009 EV With Number Plate Bearing His Birth Year
The Chinese luxury electric MPV carried the plate “VHY 1947” — the birth year of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who turned 79 on 10 August.
Credit: China Press
In Brief
- Anwar Ibrahim was spotted in a Zeekr 009 luxury electric MPV bearing the number plate "VHY 1947," matching his birth year.
- Anwar secured a RM39.5 billion investment from Zeekr's parent company Geely in 2023, boosting Malaysia's EV manufacturing industry.
- Anwar has championed EV adoption, mandating electric vehicles for ministerial and government use during Malaysia's ASEAN chairmanship in 2024.