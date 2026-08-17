32 Consecutive Quarters In The Red, But Pos Malaysia’s Cash Flow Finally Turns Positive

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Pos Malaysia posted a net loss of RM43.46 million in the second quarter ended 30 June, narrower than the RM45.42 million loss a year ago.

Revenue rose nine per cent to RM481.3 million, from RM441.57 million in the same period last year.

Net operating cash flow turned positive at RM18.3 million, compared with a net outflow of RM64.6 million a year ago – the clearest sign yet of improving operational discipline after 32 consecutive quarters of losses.

The narrower loss was driven by higher revenue, lower finance costs, reduced other expenses and lower taxation.

No dividend was declared.

Postal Segment Loss Widens Despite Parcel Growth

The group’s postal segment recorded a loss before tax of RM55.2 million, up 39.9 per cent from a year ago.

This came despite a marginal rise in revenue and a 34.3 per cent jump in parcel volume.

Pos Malaysia attributed the wider loss to lower foreign exchange gains and higher operating expenses.

Its aviation and other segments recorded improved profits.

The logistics segment recorded lower losses, on better marine revenue and stable fixed costs.

Loss Narrows For First Half Of 2026

For the six months ended 30 June, net loss narrowed to RM63.01 million from RM86.94 million a year ago.

Revenue for the period rose 8.15% to RM982.66 million, from RM908.63 million.

Pos Malaysia group chief executive officer Charles Brewer said the market remains tough, but that the group’s latest quarterly results show “measurable progress.”

He said the group remains focused on running the business with discipline, improving service and productivity, and building a more sustainable group.

“At the same time, we will continue to work constructively with the government and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) on reforms that support a sustainable postal ecosystem,” Brewer said.

“There is still much to do, but the progress we are making gives us confidence,” he added.

Separately, Pos Malaysia closed all 50 of its Pos Shop convenience store and Pos Kafe branches nationwide on 15 July, after about three years of operation.

The closures affect only the retail convenience stores – standard postal and parcel services continue to operate through post offices, authorised agents and digital channels. The move signals a deliberate refocus onto the group’s core logistics, mail and parcel delivery business.

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