RXZ Members Moot LPT Closure For Participants Heading To Event

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The organiser of Malaysia’s largest annual Yamaha RXZ motorcycle gathering recently had an engagement session with the Road Transport Department (JPJ) in Putrajaya to discuss improvements for their events.

In a video posted on Facebook, RXZ Members said their goal was to ensure future gatherings would be free of accidents and deaths, and that they were committed to a more mature and professional direction.

Among the plans they laid out during the engagement session was a “Travel Time Arrival” or TTA, which is essentially a travel schedule for participants.

They also said RXZ Members might go up to a tenth edition, after the eighth installment wrapped quite recently.

Request for LLM to temporarily close off the East Coast Expressway

In the video, they also mentioned a plan to request from the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) a temporary closure of the East Coast Expressway (LPT), to make way for participants in future events.

The LPT is a major highway that connects the west coast of the peninsula to the east coast.

Also present at the engangement session were:

JPJ directors of Pahang, Melaka, and Terengganu

Senior officers of JPJ headquarters

Representatives from the Corporate Division, Automotive Division, and Road Safety Division

Representatives of the Terengganu Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM)

Kuala Terengganu City Council (MBKT)

Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS)

Department of Environment

PERKESO

Participants of RXZ Members 8.0 were involved in more crashes and more deaths this year

The eighth and most recent edition of RXZ Members, which happened on 31 July and 1 August 2026, drew a crowd of over 200,000 participants.

Before the event even began, many Malaysians were already sharing their complaints regarding its participants on social media.

Videos and photos of reckless riding, large gatherings that inconvenienced other road users, and even accidents that harmed other road users flooded Malaysian cyberspace.

This year, 11 deaths involving RXZ Members participants were recorded, with 46 accidents reported — an increase from 11 accidents during last year’s RXZ Members 7.0 event.

Additionally, more than 200 Yamaha RXZ motorcycles were seized for using illegal modifications and non-compliant registration plates, and over 1,800 summonses were issued throughout the duration of this year’s RXZ Members.

READ MORE: RXZ Members — No One Has A Problem With Bike Events, Everyone Has An Issue With Reckless Riding

READ MORE: In Less Than A Week, Police Return Seized RXZ Motorcycles To Their Owners

READ MORE: 13YO In Induced Coma After Crash With RXZ 8.0 Participant

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