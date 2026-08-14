PTPTN Debt Write-Off Talk Amounts To Empty Promise Amid Fiscal Constraints, Says Analyst

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Talk of reducing or even abolishing National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) debts may amount to little more than an empty promise given the government’s current financial constraints, according to an analyst.

Pacific Research Centre of Malaysia principal adviser Dr Oh Ei Sun said the government technically has the policy capacity to introduce measures to reduce or write off PTPTN debts, but the bigger issue is whether the country’s finances can sustain the cost.

He said Putrajaya is already under pressure to contain spending and make difficult choices to remain within its fiscal deficit targets.

“The government is short of funds nowadays, so (it) has to slash and cut here and there to try to stay within the deficit limit,” he told TRP.

Dr Oh Ei Sun. Picture credit: Malay Mail

Oh was commenting on renewed calls for the government to consider reducing or eliminating PTPTN debts, which have periodically resurfaced whenever the government comes under pressure over the cost of living and economic concerns.

Can The Government Actually Abolish PTPTN Loan?

The repeated calls have also raised questions over whether the government could have introduced broader debt relief much earlier if it had the financial capacity to do so.

However, Oh said the question should not simply be whether Putrajaya is capable of implementing such a policy, but whether PTPTN debt relief should take priority over other competing demands for public funds.

“The line between government and opposition is nowadays quite blurred, as the fragmented political landscape dictates that all parties have to pull out all stops to try to win support and therefore seats in elections,” he said.

Oh said fiscal responsibility ultimately required the government to make difficult decisions over how limited resources should be distributed, particularly when several sectors and groups were simultaneously seeking financial assistance.

“To me, fiscal responsibility is about getting priorities right. And the government has many often conflicting spending priorities,” he said.

Oh was responding to a proposal by PKR Youth chief Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim for the government to explore a targeted mechanism to write off or settle PTPTN loans owed by hardcore poor and low-income borrowers who are unable to meet their repayments.

Kamil, who is also political secretary to Prime Minister and PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, acknowledged that providing free education nationwide would be difficult under the country’s current fiscal conditions.

He nevertheless said the eligibility for assistance could be expanded gradually if the government’s financial position improves.

“As for PTPTN debts, we are not asking for all debts to be blindly written off. Those who can afford to pay should pay.

“A parent’s poverty must not become a punishment for a child’s future. Education must be a way out of poverty, not an entry point into a lifetime of debt,” he was quoted as saying by NST.

Kamil made the remarks during his speech at the PKR Youth National Congress 2026 at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) yesterday.

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