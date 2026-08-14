Penang Woman Collapses At The Wheel: Husband Rushed To Perform CPR, But She Did Not Survive

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A 36-year-old woman is believed to have died after suffering a heart attack while driving along Jalan Macalister in George Town, Penang on 13 August.

According to Free Malaysia Today, the car crashed into two parked motorcycles outside Yummy Cottage restaurant. The woman’s husband took turns with bystanders and medical staff to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Despite the unbroken chain of CPR attempts, she did not regain consciousness and was pronounced dead on the way to Penang Hospital. Speaking to reporters outside the hospital at around 4 pm, her husband said his wife had never complained of any physical discomfort and had no known pre-existing medical conditions. He said he was at a loss to explain her sudden collapse and death.

Timur Laut police chief Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the woman was the only person involved in the accident and the two motorcycles she crashed into had no riders at the time.

The case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

READ MORE: Badminton Player Dies Despite CPR Attempt: ‘No One Knew How To Use The AED’

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