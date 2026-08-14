MRT Breakdown Sparks ‘World War Z’, ‘Train To Busan’ Jokes Among Commuters

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Despite frequent technical disruptions, many LRT and MRT commuters appear to remain good sports, turning their experiences into jokes and sharing them online.

This morning, an MRT train on the Kajang Line experienced a compressor system problem at Bukit Bintang Station, resulting in a loss of power and delays along the route.

Rapid KL acknowledged the disruption and said the affected train had subsequently been removed from service.

“The train that experienced a compressor system issue at Bukit Bintang Station has been removed from service.

“Train frequency is currently being adjusted,” it said in a Facebook post.

The disruption quickly became a talking point among commuters on Threads, with some choosing to laugh off the inconvenience rather than vent their frustration.

Several users drew comparisons between the stalled train and scenes from zombie apocalypse films.

Sharing his experience on Threads, @_wanzulhasif questioned what had happened to the MRT train he was travelling on, jokingly comparing the situation to a scene from World War Z.

“What happened to the MRT Kajang Line? I’m stuck in the train this morning. Is this World War Z? And I didn’t even bring a weapon. Hopefully the zombies aren’t like the ones in Colony. This is so stressful first thing in the morning,” he wrote.

He later said the situation was even more frustrating as he was only one station away from his destination, while passengers were forced to get some unexpected morning exercise after the coach doors could not be opened.

“Because of this, and since the doors couldn’t be opened, we had to walk all the way to the end of the coach to get out,” he replied in the comments.

Meanwhile, @dieanaiswadi joked that the incident had her questioning her choice of outfit after she showed up wearing red, likening herself to Little Red Riding Hood in a potential Train To Busan scenario.

“MRT had a problem today, and I happened to be wearing a red outfit like Red Riding Hood. I thought I was going to turn into a zombie in Train To Busan,” she wrote.

Jokes aside, the disruption still caused considerable stress for commuters, particularly those rushing to work during the morning peak period.

Threads user @syahirahsr documented the incident in detail, including the sequence of events at Pavilion Bukit Bintang.

According to her, the train stopped at 8.19am, with its doors failing to close. By 8.31am, the air-conditioning had stopped and the coach was left in darkness, before an emergency exit was carried out at 8.35am.

“The queue for people waiting to get on the line was already extremely long,” she wrote.

Despite the disruption, she praised Rapid KL staff for responding quickly and assisting passengers during the emergency evacuation.

She said she eventually had to take the monorail to KL Sentral before continuing her journey to the office.

“By the way, thank you to the @myrapidkl staff who helped us during the emergency exit earlier,” she added.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.