“I’m Sorry” – Teen On Trial For Bandar Utama Schoolmate Murder Expresses Remorse

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The 15-year-old boy accused of murdering a 16-year-old female student at a Bandar Utama school has apologised for his actions in court yesterday (13 August).

He gave an unsworn statement and apologised in Mandarin from the dock at the Shah Alam High Court.

The court also heard testimony regarding the boy’s mental state from expert witness Dr Ian Lloyd Anthony of Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta, who was called under Section 45 of the Evidence Act 1950.

Dr Ian testified that the accused had suffered from untreated mental illness for five years, leading to a progressive deterioration of his condition and causing him to experience multiple illusions.

The boy’s lawyer, Kitson Foong, said that a precise psychiatric diagnosis has not been finalised as the trial and medical assessments are ongoing.

The cross-examination of the psychiatrist’s testimony continues on 26 August 2026.

On 22 October 2025, the boy was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for the murder of the 16-year-old student inside the school’s female toilet between 9.20am and 9.35am on 14 October 2025.

While a conviction under Section 302 carries the death penalty, Section 97(1) of the Child Act 2001 strictly prohibits capital punishment for offenders under the age of 18 at the time of the offense. Instead, under Section 97(2), a convicted minor may be detained at the pleasure of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan, or Yang di-Pertua Negeri.

READ MORE: 16-Year-Old Girl Stabbed To Death In Bandar Utama School

READ MORE: Student Describes Tragic Final Moments Before Bandar Utama School Attack

READ MORE: A Wake-Up Call for All Parents: Stab Victim’s Mother Speaks Out One Month After Her Daughter’s Tragic Death

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