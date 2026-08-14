Bahrain GP Malaysia 2026: Three-Day Passes Selling Fast, Leaving Fans Anxious

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The wait of almost a decade to watch a Formula 1 (F1) race live in Malaysia is finally coming to an end.

For those who were slow to act, however, the golden opportunity may have already slipped away.

Tickets for the 2026 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix Malaysia went on sale yesterday (13 August), with three-day passes reportedly selling out within a short period.

Bahrain Grand Prix To Take Place At Sepang Over Three Days This October

Image: Sepang International Circuit

The Bahrain Grand Prix will take place at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) over three days, from 2 to 4 October 2026.

The event marks the official return of F1 to Malaysia after the last race was held in 2017.

The race weekend will follow this schedule:

Friday (2 October): Free Practice

Free Practice Saturday (3 October): Qualifying

Qualifying Sunday (4 October): Race

RM200 Ticket Seen As Best Value For Malaysians

Image: Sepang International Circuit

According to the official Bahrain GP website, the G Hillstand ticket, priced at RM200, is considered an affordable option for Malaysians who want to experience the F1 action.

However, G Hillstand is an open-air, grass-covered viewing area with no designated seats.

It offers panoramic views of parts of the Sepang circuit, as well as access to the outdoor entertainment zone.

For international fans, three-day ticket prices range from USD218.90 to USD566.05, depending on the seating zone.

Children aged between three and six are eligible for a 25% discount on ticket purchases, except for the G Hillstand zone.

Children below three years old can enter for free, although no designated seating will be provided.

The following are the ticket prices listed on the official Bahrain Grand Prix website:

International Spectator Ticket Prices

Zone Experience Three-Day Ticket Main Grandstand Reserved, covered seating USD566.05 (RM2,311.80) K1 Grandstand Reserved, covered seating USD3,576.20 (RM14,605) F Grandstand Reserved, covered seating USD350.90 (RM1,433.11) B Hillstand No seating, uncovered USD218.90 (RM894.01) C Hillstand No seating, partially covered USD218.90 (RM894.01)

Local Spectator Ticket Prices (MyKad Holders)

Zone Experience Three-Day Ticket Main Grandstand Reserved, covered seating RM2,083.40 K1 Grandstand Reserved, covered seating RM1,386 F Grandstand Reserved, covered seating RM1,291.40 B Hillstand No seating, uncovered RM809.60 C Hillstand No seating, partially covered RM809.60 G Hillstand No seating, uncovered RM200

Which Zone Should You Choose At Sepang?

Seat map of the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix Malaysia 2026. Image: Bahrain GP

The 5.5-kilometre circuit offers a variety of viewing spots to suit different preferences.

Here’s a quick guide to the different zones to help fans decide when purchasing their tickets:

Main Grandstand (Covered): An ideal choice for experiencing the excitement of race day. Located in front of the start-finish straight, pit lane and team garages, it gives fans a chance to see the action before and after the race.

An ideal choice for experiencing the excitement of race day. Located in front of the start-finish straight, pit lane and team garages, it gives fans a chance to see the action before and after the race. K1 Grandstand: Located at Turns 1 and 2, making it a strategic spot to witness the drama at the start of the race, particularly the initial acceleration when the lights go out.

Located at Turns 1 and 2, making it a strategic spot to witness the drama at the start of the race, particularly the initial acceleration when the lights go out. F Grandstand: Faces Turns 7 and 8, known as the double-apex section. It is suitable for fans who want to watch drivers balance speed and control as they navigate their F1 cars through the corners.

Faces Turns 7 and 8, known as the double-apex section. It is suitable for fans who want to watch drivers balance speed and control as they navigate their F1 cars through the corners. B and C Hillstands: The open-air B Hillstand faces Turns 12 to 14 towards the end of the lap. Meanwhile, the partially covered C Hillstand offers views of Turns 9 to 11 and the back straight.

Missed Out? Don’t Worry — Single-Day Tickets Could Be An Option

At the time of writing, most three-day passes had already sold out, with the official Bahrain Grand Prix website reportedly experiencing technical problems due to a surge in traffic.

But fans who missed out should not give up just yet.

According to a post by a user (@rustinpe4ce), single-day tickets could potentially be sold separately.

This could be a suitable option for those who missed out on the three-day passes and may be their last chance to witness F1’s return to Sepang.

The return of F1 to Malaysia comes after a nine-year absence, with the last race at Sepang taking place in 2017. That race was won by Max Verstappen.

READ MORE: Moments That Made Sepang One Of Formula 1’s Most Iconic Circuits

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