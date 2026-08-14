“Always The Politicians’ Fault” – Rafizi Ramli Weighs In On Bekal Cekodok Debate

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Former Minister of Economy and co-leader of Parti Bersama Malaysa (BERSAMA) recently posted on Threads about a viral issue that has divided Threadians the last couple of days.

The public requested a politician’s view about whether or not a wife should prepare cekodok, a traditional fried banana fritter snack, for their husbands every day for him to bring to work.

He gave two points as to why women should not make cekodok for their husbands every day:

Bananas are expensive and will put pressure on cost of living, and politicians will be blamed. Husbands who eat cekodok every day will gain weight and risk contracting diabetes, and politicians will also be blamed for this.

“As a politician, I will campaign so wives would not prepare cekodok for their husbands every day,” he said in his Threads post.

Why is cekodok going viral on Threads?

Rafizi’s rather lighthearted post is actually a jab at a viral issue that surfaced on Threads recently.

It all started with a man who posted a video of himself in his car eating mi goreng that his mother prepared and packed for him.

He also said in the post that he hopes his future wife would be willing to cook and pack him breakfast every day, and would settle for even just cekodok.

The trouble started when women chimed in and mocked him for being a “mommy’s boy”, accusing him of lacking independence despite being a grown man.

Some of these comments have since been deleted by the account owners.

The comments triggered a battle of the sexes and opinions were split — some saw nothing wrong with a man who enjoys and appreciates his mother’s cooking and wants the same treatment in a future wife, while others felt that he lacked independence and implied misogyny.

Many Malaysians, both men and women, thought that the post was harmless and wondered why there were so many people slamming the man for simply sharing a wish that did not involve anyone else.

“I don’t understand why so many women are angry at him. If his future wife wants to pack him breakfast, so be it. It’s a minimal request. Nothing wrong with that. The ones who are angry, are you his future wife?” said one woman on Threads.

“Actually, it’s good that he asked for a packed breakfast. It means that he’s thinking about the economy, and not the type who eats outside all the time. Sometimes maybe. He’s the type who knows how to save money,” another woman commented.

Is his wish really a red flag?

Many felt that his wish for a wife who can pack him breakfast every day did not imply red flag behaviour. They all share the same opinion that this was just a man who appreciates food, especially food that’s cooked by the women in his life.

A few also pointed out that they felt proud when they cooked for their husbands, and that they do so out of their own choice instead of being forced to.

“I suddenly feel proud of myself, because I wake up early every morning to make breakfast and then pack some for my husband. He doesn’t even ask for it and says he will eat outside, and I always feel disappointed if he doesn’t finish the food I packed for him. We both have jobs. When it comes to dinner, he’s the one who helps cook,” said a Threads user.

Image: Threads

At the same time, some were envious that the man had a mother who is still alive and cooks breakfast for him, noting that they grew up without a mother and urged him to take care of his well.

Every relationship is different for each couple that exists out there, and people have their own preferences for an ideal partner. As long as there is understanding, compromise, and respect for each other, it doesn’t matter who cooks breakfast every day.

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