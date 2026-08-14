A Threat To Burn Down A Sports Club Ended With Two Men Beaten And Six Teenagers Arrested
The attack in Kuantan left two male victims, aged 17 and 19, seriously injured after being struck with sticks and metal rods.
In Brief
- Six teenagers were arrested after an armed attack in Kuantan, allegedly triggered by a threat to burn down a sports club.
- Two male victims, aged 17 and 19, were seriously injured by sticks and metal rods, and a Toyota Vios was damaged.
- The six suspects were remanded until 14 August under Section 148 of the Penal Code, which carries up to five years' imprisonment.