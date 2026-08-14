A Threat To Burn Down A Sports Club Ended With Two Men Beaten And Six Teenagers Arrested

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Six teenagers have been detained after an armed attack at a business premises in Jalan Air Putih in Kuantan. Investigations indicated that the incident was allegedly triggered by a teenager’s threat to burn down a sports club.

The attack left two male victims, aged 17 and 19, seriously injured after getting hit by sticks and metal rods. The group of teenagers also damaged a Toyota Vios in the scuffle.

After the victims lodged a police report on 10 August, a suspect was arrested in Alor Akar at about 2pm the following day, before five more teenagers were arrested near a basketball court in Bukit Setongkol hours later.

The six suspects were remanded until 14 August to assist in investigations under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting with weapons. Section 148 carries a penalty of up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both upon conviction.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigating officer, Inspector Siti Fatimah Mohd Said, at 09-5652074 or head to the nearest police station.

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