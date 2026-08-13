[Watch] A Rat, Sparks And Passenger Faints On Tracks: Rough Day For Klang Valley Rail Commuters

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From a rat running around an MRT coach to a loud bang that brought an LRT train to an abrupt stop, followed by a passenger falling onto the tracks at another station, it appears to have been anything but a smooth day for the country’s rail commuters.

A video shared on Threads by @creativebas showed a rat scurrying around inside an MRT coach, sending several passengers scrambling to lift their feet as the animal darted around trying to avoid them.

“Wheee, everyone is happy. Mickey Mouse is playing in the MRT 🐭. The Chinese lady almost lost her leg already,” the user wrote.

The incident quickly attracted attention online, with several users questioning how the rodent managed to get into the train in the first place.

Some also pointed to the longstanding ban on eating and drinking inside trains, suggesting that food scraps could attract pests and create hygiene problems.

Threads user @hayyadt said the incident showed why passengers were not allowed to eat or drink inside the coaches.

“It attracts pests like this to feed on food scraps that fall,” the user wrote.

Another user, @anis.solehah123456, shared a similar view, saying the presence of a rat could indicate that food remnants were left inside the train.

Rapid KL also acknowledged the incident and pledged to ensure its train coaches are kept clean, while urging passengers to play their part in maintaining cleanliness to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

The MRT incident was not the only disruption involving Klang Valley’s rail network on Thursday.

At around 10am, Threads user @kinkinkeen claimed that a loud bang followed by sparks from outside the train caused the LRT she was travelling in to come to an abrupt stop.

“Two minutes after that, the train emergency brake came on and the doors almost opened. Now we’ve been stopped in the middle of the track for 15 minutes. Send help please,” she wrote.

The incident reportedly occurred between Universiti and Taman Jaya stations along the Kelana Jaya Line, forcing passengers to transfer to another train.

Another Threads user, @memeumaida, shared a video showing passengers making their way from one train to another.

The user claimed some passengers lost their balance when the emergency brakes were activated, with one pregnant passenger allegedly among those who fell.

“I don’t know why the LRT suddenly made a loud scraping or explosion-like sound before the emergency brakes came on, causing people to fall. We then stopped and had to switch to another train in the middle of the track,” the user wrote.

Rapid KL, in a statement, attributed the incident to a power supply disruption at Universiti Station.

“Passengers on the affected train were safely transferred to a standby train at the location before being taken to the nearest station. The evacuation was carried out by operations personnel under close supervision to ensure passengers’ safety and maintain orderly movement throughout the process.

“Passengers subsequently continued their journeys on the following train. No injuries were reported in the incident,” Rapid KL said.

The operator added that the affected train had been taken to the depot for further diagnostic checks to determine the exact cause of the disruption.

Meanwhile, another incident was reported at Gombak LRT station, where a woman reportedly fell onto the railway tracks.

The incident was also confirmed by Rapid KL, which said the female passenger was believed to have fainted before falling onto the tracks.

She was subsequently rescued, with no fatalities reported in the incident.

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