Malaysians To Receive Free 10GB Data From Five Telcos For Merdeka And Malaysia Day

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Malaysians are in for a treat this Merdeka and Malaysia Day season. The government, in partnership with five telecommunication companies, is rolling out a generous 10GB free data initiative, giving citizens a well-deserved digital boost to mark the nation’s celebrations.

The initiative, parked under the Rahmah Rebate Incentive, will see the first 5GB distributed on 31 August and a further 5GB on 16 September. The initiative is available to both Malaysian prepaid and postpaid users.

Communications Minister Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil said the redemption method and validity period will be announced by the respective telecommunication companies, namely CelcomDigi, Maxis, TM, U Mobile, and YES.

Fahmi made the announcement at the HKHM 2026 Celebration Sponsorship Contribution Presentation Ceremony, where he also disclosed that this year’s celebrations had secured RM48.63 million in confirmed sponsorships from 139 strategic partners, comprising RM2.7 million in cash and RM45.93 million in goods and services. The figure represents an increase of more than 118 per cent from RM22.3 million recorded last year.

Cash contributions will be channelled into the Merdeka Secretariat Trust Account to fund celebration preparations. Donated goods will be distributed to attendees at Dataran Putrajaya on 31 August and at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching in Sarawak on 16 September.

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