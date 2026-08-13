‘I Never Intended To Hurt Or Kill Rocky,’ Says Man Accused Of Animal Cruelty

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A 24-year-old man accused of acting cruelly towards a dog named Rocky has spoken out over the intense public backlash and death threats he claims to have received following the incident.

Muhammad Shah Hizam said the ordeal had left him under considerable pressure, while maintaining that he had never intended to kill or harm the dog during an operation at Taman Telok Gedong Indah, Klang, on July 29.

“I don’t support animal cruelty, let alone have any intention of hurting or killing it,” he said, as quoted by Harian Metro.

READ MORE: Justice For Rocky: Owner Speaks Up, Selangor DVS Says It’s Now In DPP’s Hands

Shah made the remarks during a #JusticeForShah press conference in Bukit Jelutong, Shah Alam, today, which was also streamed live on activist Firdaus Wong’s Facebook page.

Despite being saddened by Rocky’s death, Shah said he was at the location that night to carry out a task entrusted to him.

“I did not go there that night with the intention of hurting, let alone killing, any animal,” he said.

Lawyer: Shah Was Acting As Residents’ Representative

Meanwhile, lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali rejected claims that his client had acted recklessly or taken matters into his own hands.

He said Shah had participated as a residents’ representative after receiving a written invitation from the Rukun Tetangga (KRT) Jalan Sama Gagah, Taman Teluk Gedung Indah, Klang, to assist in an operation conducted by the Klang Royal City Council (MBDK).

“All participants involved that night were fully briefed by MBDK officers themselves. They showed them how to carry out the capture.

“Most importantly, the neck loop was not Shah’s personal equipment. It was provided by MBDK,” he said.

Muhammad Rafique claimed the situation became chaotic after a woman who identified herself as Rocky’s owner intervened during the operation.

“Based on what Shah saw himself, the woman suddenly came over, hugged Rocky and sat on the dog to prevent it from being taken away.

“There was a tug-of-war at the time while the loop was still around Rocky’s neck. The situation became tense and extremely chaotic,” he said.

READ MORE: How The Rocky Case Snowballed: Viral Outrage, Police Probe, Royal Statement

Other Dogs Also Captured During The Operation

Muhammad Rafique said 12 dogs were captured during the operation that night, with Rocky being the only animal that died.

He also questioned the authenticity of an X-ray image circulated online which was purportedly of Rocky’s spine and allegedly showed injuries caused by being beaten.

“We were informed that it was fake. We also do not know whose X-ray it was or where it came from,” he said.

The lawyer said his team was now documenting social media comments they believe contain defamatory allegations and threats against Shah.

“We will not hesitate to initiate civil legal action, including defamation suits against individuals or portals that provoke and tarnish Shah’s name.”

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