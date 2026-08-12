Wong Chen To Oversee Bersama Policy Papers, Says Rafizi

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Former Subang MP Wong Chen will be tasked with overseeing the preparation of Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama)’s policy papers following his decision to join the party, its leader Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli said.

Rafizi, the former Economic Minister and former Pandan MP, said Wong’s extensive parliamentary experience would help Bersama accelerate the development of its policy proposals ahead of the next general election.

“We welcome the participation of Wong Chen, the former MP for Subang, as a Bersama member effective today.

“He has applied to become a Bersama member online and his application will be processed according to the party’s membership rules as usual,” Rafizi told a press conference at Bersama headquarters in Puchong, today.

Rafizi said both he and Wong had entered Parliament in 2013 and previously worked together in Pakatan Harapan to prepare policy documents, including alternative budgets and election manifestos.

Rafizi (centre) handing Wong Chen his Bersama shirt at Bersama headquarters on Aug 12.

“With Wong Chen’s experience, he will be responsible for overseeing the preparation of Bersama’s policy papers,” Rafizi said.

The former PKR deputy president said Bersama would begin publishing a series of policy papers called Kertas Kancil in conjunction with Merdeka Day this year.

The papers will provide detailed proposals covering the party’s agendas, which were previously outlined in terms of their desired outcomes.

“At the next stage, we will detail and show proposals on what can be implemented, including the measures, policies, laws and programmes needed to achieve the outcomes set out in the 12 Bersama agendas,” he said.

Rafizi said the policy papers would also outline the estimated costs involved in implementing the proposals.

The party also plans to organise open consultations and forums to discuss the proposals contained in each paper.

He said the first paper would be launched towards the end of August, with subsequent papers expected to be released every two to three weeks.

Rafizi said Bersama hoped the initiative would contribute to a more substantive political discourse amid what he described as the country’s current “toxic politics”, where political parties often traded accusations without offering sufficiently different solutions to problems faced by Malaysians.

READ MORE: Subang Residents Won’t Lose Govt Assistance, But Gain A New ‘Postman’, Says PKR Leader

Among the issues Bersama intends to address are the rising cost of living, wages, employment, integrity and housing.

Meanwhile, Rafizi said Wong’s arrival came as Bersama entered its next phase of organisational growth, with the party preparing to introduce three new categories of leaders and activists.

These are Bersama spokespersons, shadow candidates and Bersama movers.

Spokespersons will be mandated to represent the party in their respective fields, while shadow candidates will be individuals identified and vetted to prepare for parliamentary constituencies that Bersama intends to contest.

Rafizi said Bersama planned to identify its shadow candidates earlier than other political parties, describing the approach as something that had not previously been practised in Malaysia.

The third category, Bersama movers, will comprise activists tasked with serving as references for party members and helping coordinate the party’s expansion.

He said the names of spokespersons, shadow candidates and movers would be announced progressively as Bersama strengthens its organisational structure ahead of a future party leadership election.

READ MORE: Wong Chen Resigns As Subang MP, Citing Loss Of Constituency Fund Access

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