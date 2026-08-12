Woman Who Missed Psychiatric Treatment Went On Car Smash Rampage In Kulim
The 33-year-old had not received treatment at Kulim Hospital since June, two months before the incident.
In Brief
- A woman with a psychiatric history since 2012 was arrested after smashing two cars with knives in Kulim on Monday.
- The woman, who holds a mental health card, had missed her psychiatric treatment, with her last visit recorded in June.
- She was sent to Kulim Hospital for treatment, and the case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code.