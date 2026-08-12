Woman Who Missed Psychiatric Treatment Went On Car Smash Rampage In Kulim

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A woman who has been under psychiatric treatment since 2012 — her last visit two months ago — was arrested after smashing two cars with knives in Taman Kemuning, Kulim on Monday (10 August).

Wielding two knives, she smashed the rear windscreen and taillights of two cars. She then rushed into a nearby restaurant as bystanders fled. Members of the public called the police, and she was subsequently apprehended.

According to the New Straits Times, the woman holds a mental health card and has been receiving psychiatric treatment at Kulim Hospital since 2012. Her last recorded treatment was in June.

Kulim police chief Superintendent Syamsul Sinring said she was sent to Kulim Hospital for treatment. The first car she damaged was a Perodua Myvi belonging to a factory worker parked near the shoplots.

The case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code, which covers mischief causing damage to property and carries a maximum two-year jail term or fine.

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