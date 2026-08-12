Milo’s “Energy For Good” Initiative Turns Empty Cartons Into School Equipment And Furniture

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Malaysia’s favourite childhood chocolate drink Milo has been a household name for many generations, and it’s still enjoyed by many today.

The familiar Milo truck that visits schools across the country serves thousands of cups to students daily.

Image: Shahril | TRP

But beyond offering the tasty chocolate drink, the brand has been doing something more important for the local community and the environment.

The Careton Project

Image: Shahril | TRP

For more than a decade, Milo has been working with packaging company Tetra Pak to collect used beverage cartons for recycling.

In fact, they have recycled more than 500 million cartons since 2012 through the Careton Project. To date, 133 buildings are using recycled Tetra Pak roofing sheets as a result of the project.

With over 700 collection centers around Malaysia, Milo and Tetra Pak are proving that they are serious about recycling.

Energy For Good

Implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Education Malaysia and Tetra Pak Malaysia, the Milo Energy for Good initiative has evolved beyond a recycling awareness initiative into a practical example of the circular economy in action. By experiencing first-hand how used cartons can be transformed into useful products, students gain a deeper appreciation of sustainability and the role they can play in protecting the environment.

Now in its second year, the initiative transforms used beverage cartons into valuable resources for schools, giving them a second life as sports equipment and classroom furniture.

Bench, winner’s podium, classroom desks and chairs all made from recycled drink cartons. Image: Shahril | TRP

Through a points-based redemption system, students are encouraged to collect and recycle used beverage cartons, which can then be exchanged for essential school resources. By connecting everyday recycling actions to tangible benefits, the programme demonstrates how collective effort can create a positive impact for both schools and the environment.

The programme was implemented at 200 schools in 2025 and succeeded in collecting 4,237 kilograms kilograms of waste, which is about 300,000 used drink cartons.

This year, the initiative has been expanded to 300 schools nationwide.

How the points-based system works and what the schools get

The points system is pretty simple: for one kilogram of drink cartons collected, one point is awarded, and for one kilogram of Milo cartons collected, three points are awarded.

With enough points, a school can redeem sports equipment and furniture made from the recycled materials such as:

Track & Field Set (150 points)

10 hurdles

1 winners podium

20 training cones

20 disc cones

10 batons

Ping Pong Set (200 points)

1 multi-purpose ping pong table

4 sets of ping pong bats

3 ping pong balls

Basketball Set (300 points)

1 Basketball pole and net

1 ball trolley

6 basketballs

Classroom Set (200 points)

10 desks

10 chairs

This year, Milo delivered 1,000 sets of eco-friendly tables and chairs for schools nationwide.

At an award ceremony held at SJKC La Salle Bandar Sri Petaling on 12 August, representatives from education departments in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Putrajaya, Penang, Kedah, Pahang, Terengganu, and Kelantan stepped on stage to officially receive the recycled equipment and furniture. Image: Shahril | TRP

Participating schools will be awarded with prizes for recycling

Participating schools will compete to achieve the highest average number of points, and the winner will receive a trophy, cash prize of RM1,000 and a certificate of recognition from Milo.

The contest is divided into two categories — the state level where one school from each state will be declared the winner, and the national level which awards one school in the entire country.

On the state level, collection of cartons began on 15 July and will end on 15 October. Led by a committee of coordinating teachers, the school with the highest number of beverage containers collected will be declared the winner.

Meanwhile on the national level, the contest will run from 19 to 26 October. Schools with the highest collection from each state are automatically in the running to become national champion.

These schools will need to submit a video that showcases the process, effort, and learning outcomes from the programme by 15 October. The videos will be judged by several criterias including: alignment with the theme of the programme, effort and participation, creativity and storytelling, impact and learning outcomes, and technical qualities.

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