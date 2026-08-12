Malaysians Spent RM34 Billion On Domestic Tourism, And 70% No Longer Care Where They Go

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Malaysians are travelling more than ever, and for the first time, where they go is almost beside the point.

New figures from the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) show 74.7 million domestic visitors in the first quarter of 2026, up 7.2% year-on-year.

Spending hitt RM34 billion, a 15.8% jump from the same period last year.

Spending grew even faster. Domestic tourism expenditure hit RM34 billion in Q1 2026, a 15.8% jump year-on-year.

DOSM pointed to the timing. Chinese New Year and Aidilfitri both fell within the quarter, driving up family visits, short holidays and leisure trips.

The momentum carried over from 2025. Malaysia closed out last year with 290.1 million domestic visitors and RM121.3 billion in spending.

The Merdeka long weekend looks set to keep it going.

Weekend Getaways Are Trending

Accommodation searches on Agoda for stays between 22 August and 7 September have surged compared with the same period last year. Many Malaysians are stretching the three-day weekend by taking extra leave around it.

Kota Kinabalu and Langkawi remain the most-searched destinations. Searches for both are up 53% and 69% respectively. Kuantan saw the sharpest jump among the top three, growing 2.8 times year-on-year.

Beyond the usual favourites, searches for Kota Bharu rose about 3.6 times. Miri, Johor Baru, Ipoh and Kuching each posted increases of roughly two to 2.4 times.

The pattern points to shorter, easier-to-plan escapes tied to long weekends and school breaks, rather than waiting for one big annual holiday.

And that shift in behaviour is tied to more than just destination choices.

Seven in 10 Malaysians say they no longer plan trips around specific places. Instead, it’s all about chasing experiences and value. That gives Malaysia the highest deal-seeking rate in Southeast Asia at 55%, ahead of Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia.

AI Use For Travel Planning Is Increasing

Klook’s Travel Pulse 2026 (2H Edition) found that half of Malaysian travellers now book earlier to dodge peak-season price hikes. A third who cut back on trip frequency say they’re spending more time picking trips that fit them best.

Travel costs are higher this year, driven by rising fuel prices and cost-of-living pressures. Even so, 45% of Malaysian travellers remain confident about leisure travel in the second half of 2026.

AI is playing a growing role in that planning too. Over half of those surveyed use it to navigate logistics or find “hidden gems.” Still, 60% want verified reviews on trusted platforms before booking, and only 30% trust AI-generated suggestions outright.

Malaysians aren’t waiting for the perfect destination. They’re waiting for the right deal – and when they find it, they go.

READ MORE: Hottest Cuti-Cuti Malaysia Spots In 2026 So Far

READ MORE: Tourism Malaysia And MYDIN Team Up To Get Malaysians Travelling More With ‘Jom Jalan MYDIN’ Campaign

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