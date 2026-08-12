KL Eateries Get Three New Business-Friendly Moves, Including RM30 Table Permit

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Kuala Lumpur eateries can now apply for a permit to put tables and chairs on five-foot ways, as part of three improvements introduced by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to make it easier for businesses to operate.

The fee is RM30 monthly for each set of tables and chairs.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh said the improvements were introduced following engagement sessions with food premises operators to better understand the challenges they face and identify areas where DBKL’s service delivery could be streamlined.

She said the measures would be available to all traders who meet the stipulated requirements, regardless of their background or type of business.

Under the new arrangement, applications for permits to place tables and chairs on five-foot ways can be submitted at DBKL branch offices based on the respective parliamentary constituencies.

However, approval will depend on the suitability of the location and the width of the five-foot way.

“Any approval is subject to the condition that pedestrian pathways, access for wheelchair users and emergency operations are not obstructed,” Hannah said in her Facebook post.

The second improvement involves permits for minor works at business premises.

For low-risk works that do not involve structural alterations, such as replacing floor tiles or ceilings, applicants will only need to complete a form and notify DBKL.

The permit can then be issued directly through the relevant DBKL branch office, allowing such applications to be processed more quickly while maintaining safety and compliance requirements.

The third measure concerns the reopening of premises ordered to close over hygiene-related offences.

Hannah said such premises could be considered for reopening as early as 24 hours after thorough cleaning had been completed.

“However, reopening is not automatic and will only be allowed after DBKL inspection and confirmation that all food hygiene and safety requirements have been met,” she said.

Hannah, together with Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Fadlun Mak Ujud previously held an engagement session with representatives from the Selangor and Kuala Lumpur Chinese Coffee Shop and Tea Shop Owners’ Association.

A separate engagement was also held with the Malaysia Muslim Restaurant Operators Association (Presma), where issues including the reopening of premises were discussed. Hannah said the measures were aimed at reducing unnecessary bureaucracy and creating a more conducive environment for businesses in Kuala Lumpur without compromising public safety, hygiene or accessibility.

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