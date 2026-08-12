Fisherman Discovers Starving Cats On Abandoned Floating Structure In Pulau Ketam

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A group of cats found starving on what appeared to be an abandoned floating structure in Pulau Ketam, Klang, has sparked an urgent rescue effort after footage of their condition went viral on TikTok.

The cats were discovered by angler Syafiq Suhaime, who was in the area when he spotted the felines at the dilapidated structure.

According to Syafiq, many of the cats appeared severely underweight and hungry, with some even biting his hand when he tried to approach them.

The desperate behaviour was believed to be a result of the cats going without proper food and water.

However, Syafiq said he was unable to rescue all of them at the time as he was alone on his boat.

He was also using an inflatable boat, making an attempt to reach the structure particularly risky.

“Sorry guys, I can’t help because I’m alone on the boat and this is an inflatable boat. Safety comes first,” he said in his TikTok post.

The condition of the structure also suggested that it had been abandoned for quite some time.

Syafiq noted that it looked rundown and was covered in thick layers of barnacles, leading him to believe that it had been left untouched for months.

His video quickly caught the attention of animal lovers, prompting several individuals to head to Pulau Ketam to help the stranded cats.

Ten cats successfully saved

In a follow-up TikTok post, user @Uyienaaa_ said 10 cats had been successfully rescued and were now in her care.

However, an estimated five to eight cats were still believed to be at the location.

She said efforts would continue to bring the remaining cats to safety as soon as possible, adding that some of the animals were frightened of people.

She also thanked those who had made the trip to the area to help with the rescue, as well as Syafiq for sharing the original footage and bringing the cats’ plight to public attention.

Sadly, not all of the cats survived.

Several were reportedly found dead and were due to be buried, while those rescued were said to be suffering from severe malnutrition and requiring urgent medical attention.

Thousands of ringgit needed for medical treatment

Another update shared by Threads user Pherbies estimated that between RM6,000 and RM7,000 would be needed to cover immediate medical treatment for the rescued cats.

For now, the rescue effort continues, with animal lovers working to bring the remaining cats off the abandoned structure.

What started as a fishing trip has consequently brought attention to a group of animals that may otherwise have remained stranded and unseen — and, hopefully, gives the remaining cats a chance to find a forever home.

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