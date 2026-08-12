BNM’s MediAsas Aimed At Uninsured Malaysians Lists 35 Exclusions, Including Pre-Existing Conditions

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Recently, Bank Negara Malaysia and the Joint Ministerial Committee on Private Healthcare Costs rolled out MediAsas.

It is the government’s response to Malaysia’s medical insurance gap, targeting Malaysians priced out of conventional coverage or with no plan at all.

Premiums start from around RM60 to RM65 a month. A pilot phase began in the Klang Valley in late July 2026, with nationwide rollout targeted for January 2027.

MediAsas is one of 11 initiatives under the RESET strategy, a joint effort by the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Health and Bank Negara to tackle rising private healthcare costs.

And while the pitch was centred on access, it’s worth noting that not everything is covered under the plan.

35 Major Exclusions To Govt Insurance

Bank Negara published MediAsas’ official FAQ on 29 July, spelling out the plan’s terms in full for the first time.

The FAQ includes a list of 35 exclusions, among them pre-existing conditions and mental or nervous disorders.

Neither category carries any coverage, with no carve-out for controlled or managed cases.

Health policy news site CodeBlue described MediAsas as “no different from commercial health insurance products,” saying it replicates the same exclusions found in plans already on the market.

Bukit Gasing state assemblyman Rajiv Rishyakaran told CodeBlue he found the product disappointing. “I think it’s disappointing that MediAsas is not a game-changer,” he said.

Seven-Year Moratorium On Non-Disclosure

BNM’s FAQ describes a seven-year moratorium period, after which insurers generally can’t reject a claim over non-disclosure.

Two exceptions remain even past seven years: fraudulent, deliberate or reckless non-disclosure, and a specific list of serious conditions, including cancer, organ failure and major cardiovascular disease, if those existed before enrolment or surfaced within the first 30 days of coverage.

As to the coverage itself, there are three tiers – MediAsas Teras caps annual coverage at RM100,000 for those under 60, rising to RM150,000 after; MediAsas Fleksi offers RM300,000 a year, but with a steep RM10,000 to RM15,000 deductible.

Who’s eligible, and how to apply:

Malaysians aged 0 to 70; during the pilot, only those aged 16 to 70 can apply



Only Malaysian citizens with a valid MyKad can join during the pilot; permanent residents and foreign residents can apply from the national launch



Coverage is renewable annually up to age 85



MediAsas is fully underwritten – applicants must disclose their full health history through a questionnaire



Applications go through one of six participating insurers/takaful operators: AIA, Allianz Life, Etiqa Family Takaful, Great Eastern Life, Prudential BSN Takaful and Takaful Malaysia

For Malaysians with pre-existing conditions or mental health diagnoses, MediAsas offers the same terms as the private market: no coverage.

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